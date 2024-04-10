PM Modi lashes out at Indian bloc, says DMK, Congress 'lying' to stay in power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in Tamil Nadu a notch higher with his third public meeting in Kongu on Wednesday, April 10. Prime Minister Modi addressed a public meeting in Coimbatores Vellore and will hold another in the Mettupalayam districts later today, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He will then travel to Maharashtra, where he will address a public meeting in Nagpur's Ramtek constituency.

PM Modi in Coimbatore

Prime Minister addresses rallies in Coimbatore in support of NDA candidates including BJP state president K Annamalai, Union minister L Murugan, state general secretary AP Muruganandam and Soumya Anbumani of ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), among others.

Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore, Murugan from Nilgiris constituency, Muruganandam from Tiruppur and Soumya, wife of PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, is contesting from Dharmapuri.

Addressing a public meeting at the Vellore Fort grounds, Prime Minister Modi said that over the last 10 years, the NDA had prepared the foundation for a developed Bharat.

We all need to come together to make India and Tamil Nadu Viksit in the 21st century. The NDA central government has been preparing the foundation of a developed nation over the last 10 years. You all must remember how India was perceived before 2014. Our economy was weak and only scam related news was spread there, he said.

He highlighted that India is emerging as a power in the world today and he is happy that Tamil Nadu has played an important role in this regard.

Tamil Nadu has contributed greatly to India's advancement in the space sector. Tamil Nadus hard work has played a vital role in India's advancement in the manufacturing sector. I am confident that the defense corridor being built in Tamil Nadu will take this state to new heights, the Prime Minister said.

Attacking the Tamil Nadu government, Modi said DMK wanted to keep the state trapped in old thinking and old politics.

The entire DMK has become a family business. Due to the family politics of the DMK, the youth of Tamil Nadu are not getting a chance to move forward. There are three main criteria for contesting DMK elections and moving forward in DMK. The three main criteria are family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture, he explained.

The DMK party inspires people to fight in the name of region, religion and caste. DMK knows that the day people understand the politics of divide and rule, DMK will not get a single vote. This is why they make people fight among themselves for votes. I have also decided to continue speaking out against the decades-old dangerous politics of the DMK, he added.

He later addressed a public meeting at Mettupalayam and said the place had both the energy of Coimbatore and the beauty of the Nilgiri hills.

Nilgiri tea is famous all over the country, and it is not possible for a chaiwala not to have affection for such a beautiful place of tea gardens, he said.

He also attacked the Tamil Nadu government and said, “Everyone is saying that DMK's exit will be through BJP and NDA.

Today I see that BJP is dominant in entire Tamil Nadu, everyone is saying that the exit of DMK will be done by BJP and NDA. All of Tamil Nadu says Phir Ek Baar Modi Government, he said.

He also slammed the Congress and the DMK for promoting dynasty politics and said both family parties were keen to stay in power by spreading lies.

Congress and DMK made SC/ST and OBC yearn for houses and electricity for long but BJP gave free houses, electricity and ration TThese family parties believe that except their children, no member of a poor tribe can hold a high position. But for the first time, the BJP nominated a tribal woman as the President of India, and at that time too, the INDI alliance had opposed it, he said.

Prime Minister Modi had already visited the Kongu region twice for the Lok Sabha election campaign, firstly during a public meeting on February 27 in Palladam, and the second time during a rally in Salem on March 19.

PM Modi in Nagpur

In Ramtek, Prime Minister Modi will campaign for Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde's ruling faction) candidate, Raju Parwe. PM Modis' rally aims to boost public support for the Shiv Sena candidate.