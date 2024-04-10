Letitia James nears green light to start taking Donald Trump's assets





New York's attorney general could begin collecting Trump's assets if he doesn't post bond by next Monday, a prominent real estate lawyer said.

Paul Golden, author of Litigating Constructive Trusts and a partner at the New York law firm Coffey Modica, told Newsweek that Trump or a bond company must file a motion by Monday stating that they have put up a bond of $175 million.

“Presumably, if the motion fails, the attorney general will take the position that the bond is ineffective and he can begin to undertake collection efforts,” Golden said.

“Of course, if for some reason a court decides that the bond is ineffective, then Trump would likely appeal that decision as well and possibly seek a stay in the context of that separate appeal as well,” he said. declared.

Trump posted the $175 million bond on April 1 to prevent James from seizing his assets while he attempts to appeal the civil fraud ruling against him. New York Judge Arthur Engoron previously found Trump, his adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization responsible for a scheme in which the value of Trump's net worth and assets were illegally inflated to obtain more favorable trade agreements. Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, has maintained his innocence in the matter.

Trump was hit with a fine of about $454 million after interest and would have had to post bail slightly more than that amount to prevent the state from seizing assets, such as his extensive real estate, to cover the fine . An appeals court later ruled he could post bail lower than $175 million.

The bond was then rejected by the court's filing system shortly after it was posted due to missing documents, including a “current financial statement.” James, whose office led the fraud case against Trump, then raised questions about the “sufficiency” of the bond and noted that the surety backing it, Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC), is not admitted to New York, which means that she is not eligible to obtain a certificate of qualification from the Department of Financial Services. As a result, the KSIC reclassified its documents in an effort to restart the process.

Newsweek sought comment via email Tuesday from Knight Specialty Insurance and Trump's lawyer.

Golden said James cited a law “that states that within ten days (that is, before April 15, since April 14 is a Sunday), Trump or the KNIC must file a motion in court to “justify the deposit”. Otherwise, in accordance with the law, the bond will be “ineffective”. »

Golden said it was difficult to predict how the situation would develop.

“There is little case law on this particular topic, so it becomes difficult to predict what factors a court would consider in deciding whether KNIC was actually solvent and could ultimately afford to pay $175 million,” he said. declared.

Engoran has already scheduled an in-person hearing in this case for April 22, 2024, in the courtroom at 10 a.m.

“Official court records do not appear to indicate exactly what will happen on that date, but information indicates that Honorable Engoran will discuss bond matters,” Golden said.

