Eid al-Fitr celebrations around the world are marked by the war in Gaza

JAKARTA, Indonesia Muslims around the world celebrated the Eid al-Fitr holiday on Wednesday, marking the end of the Islamic holy month with family reunions, new clothes and treats.

But the celebrations were overshadowed by the deteriorating situation. humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and Israel expected an offensive in the city of Rafah despite efforts by its Western allies to end fighting after six months of war.

In Istanbul, thousands of worshipers gathered at the Aya Sofya mosque for morning Eid prayers, some carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the people of Gaza.

Many laid out their prayer rugs in the square in front of the former Byzantine cathedral, converted into a mosque four years ago, as the interior space quickly filled up.

In a holiday message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent his support to Gaza, which he called a bleeding wound on the conscience of humanity.

I hope that Eid will lead to peace, tranquility and well-being for our country, our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity, he added.

The war in Gaza was also the focus of prayers at the Rahma Mosque in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

We must not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine, said Imam Abdulrahman Musa. They have been subjected to unwarranted attacks and much violence (as) the world watches in silence.

In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, nearly three-quarters of the population traveled for the annual homecoming known locally as mudik, which was always greeted with enthusiasm.

Mudik is not just an annual ritual or tradition for us, said civil servant Ridho Alfian, who lives in the Jakarta area and was visiting Lampung province, on the southern tip of Sumatra island. It's the perfect time to reconnect, as if to recharge the energy that has been depleted during almost a year away from home.

Ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, markets were teeming with shoppers buying clothes, shoes, biscuits and sweets. People left the big cities to return to villages and celebrate the festival with their loved ones. Flights were overbooked and anxious relatives, weighed down with boxes of gifts, formed long queues outside bus and train stations for the journey.

For Arini Dewi, Eid al-Fitr is a day of victory over the economic difficulties of Ramadan. I am happy to celebrate Eid despite the soaring food prices, said the mother of two.

Former Vice President Jusuf Kalla was among Jakarta residents praying in the courtyard of Al Azhar Mosque. Let's celebrate Eid al-Fitr as a day of victory over many difficulties… Of course, there are many social problems during the fasting month of Ramadan, but we can overcome them with faith and piety, Kalla said .

On the eve of Eid al-Fitr, Jakarta residents set off firecrackers in streets that were mostly empty after residents returned to the city.

On Wednesday morning, Muslims joined in communal prayers, side by side, in the streets and inside mosques. Jakarta's Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, was flooded with worshipers offering morning prayers.

In their sermons, the preachers called on people to pray for Gaza's Muslims who were suffering after six months of war.

This is the time for Muslims and non-Muslims to show humanitarian solidarity, because the conflict in Gaza is not a religious war, but a humanitarian issue,” said Jimly Asshiddiqie, who chairs the advisory council. of the Indonesian Mosque Council.

In Pakistan, authorities have deployed more than 100,000 police and paramilitary forces to provide security to mosques and markets. People were shopping as usual on Tuesday, with women buying bracelets, jewelry and clothes for themselves and their children.

In Malaysia, Malaysian Muslims performed morning prayers at mosques across the country just weeks after socks printed with the word Allah at a convenience store chain sparked an outcry. Many found it offensive to associate the word with feet or use it inappropriately.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for unity and reconciliation in his message on the eve of Eid, saying no group should be sidelined for religious or any other reason.

We must be firm, resolute and unwavering in our commitment to promoting values ​​and building a dignified nation, he said. However, let us not view this as a license or opportunity to insult, undermine, or harm the cultural practices and way of life of others.

The owners of the KK Mart chain and representatives of one of its suppliers were accused of offending the religious feelings of Muslims. KK Mart Group said the supplier sent items that the company did not agree to stock. The founder of the sourcing company apologized for his negligence in inspecting imported items.

