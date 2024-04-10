Judge asks potential jurors 42 questions in Trump-Hush Money caseExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Manhattan Criminal Court after a hearing on February 15. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionAngela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The search for 18 fair and impartial jurors will begin next week in former President Donald Trump's first criminal trial.

Trump faces 34 felony counts alleging he falsified business records in New York to conceal damaging information to influence the 2016 presidential election. Jury selection for trial begins on Monday which is expected to last about six weeks, even as Trump campaigns to be president again. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A total of 42 questions will be used to select 12 jurors and six alternates for the first-ever criminal trial involving a former or sitting president. And it will be Trump's first appearance in a trial since winning enough delegates to receive the GOP nomination.

Read the juror's questionnaire:

However, jurors will not be asked who they voted or will vote for, nor will attorneys question them about their political affiliations or campaign contributions. New York Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, believes those views will be clarified through further questions.

Jurors will be asked to identify online media outlets, news and social media programs they use, podcasts they listen to and whether they have ever considered themselves a supporter or member of any of the six white supremacist and extremist groups, including the QAnon movement, Proud Boys. and Antifa.

They will also be questioned about their business and political relationships with the former president and New York business magnate. Lawyers will ask whether potential jurors, a relative or close friend have ever worked for a company or organization owned or run by Trump or a member of his family. And they will be asked if they have ever attended a rally or campaign event for Trump, volunteered for his campaign or participated in any “anti-Trump” efforts.

All of these questions were asked the same way during Trump's previous jury trials in Manhattan.

