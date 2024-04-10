Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the face of India; Improved Development and Economy: Congressman Brad Sherman
Brad Sherman. File | Photo credit: Photo credit: X/@BradSherman.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the face of India, a senior US Congressman said as he applauded the Indian leader for the development work and economic progress the country has seen since 2014.
Brad Sherman, considered one of India's best friends in the US Congress, said India and the US have seen their bilateral relations strengthen during Prime Minister Modi's tenure.
However, he said that India-Russia defense ties pose a challenge in India-US relations. “He [Modi] has become the face of India and we have seen very significant economic progress. Of course, every country has its challenges, every leader has its challenges. I do not attribute the success of a country to a single leader. I mean, you have over 1.3 billion people and they are all working together to try to make India a more prosperous country, Mr. Sherman said. PTI in an interview on April 9.
Mr. Sherman (69) is the senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and has worked on India-US relations for 28 years.
“There has been a tremendous strengthening of the relationship between the United States and India. I know this because I am the former chairman of the US India Caucus in the United States House of Representatives, which is the largest . We made it the largest of all bipartisan caucuses. We saw so much, especially in defense, with the largest joint operations and exercises with the sharing of military intelligence and the focus on the attempt to maintain the freedom and peace of the Indo-Pacific, he said.
Trade between the United States and India has exploded. Of course, Indian-Americans are the most educated and have the highest incomes of any ethnic group here in the United States, Mr. Sherman said.
The congressman said he would like to see trade relations grow between the two countries.
I have spoken to a number of business people about the fact that India is a great investment opportunity and a better place to do business than countries that are not democratic and do not have Established rule of law. In particular, those manufacturing in China should think about the fact that it is not a democracy and it is not a country that can be relied upon to have a tradition of the rule of law, he said. .
Access to a fair and honest legal system is essential to the success of a business. And India offers deals that other countries don't, he added.
At the same time, the congressman said that India continues to have defense relations with Russia and this poses a challenge in US-India relations.
We are not on good terms with Russia at the moment. We all look forward to a successful resolution of the war in Ukraine, and I think that would certainly help the world a lot. “I think in India, when I talk to investors, there is still some red tape to deal with and I hope that will improve,” he said.
Mr. Sherman, who represents California's 32nd Congressional District, said he would like to have an Indian consulate in Los Angeles.
The most important thing for me is to see an Indian consulate in Los Angeles. San Francisco is beautiful, but it's hundreds and hundreds of miles from the true center of American entrepreneurship, Los Angeles, Mr. Sharman said.
