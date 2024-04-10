Donald Trump's Billionaire Donors Revealed





The group of billionaires who co-hosted a fundraiser for Donald Trump on Saturday included a business mogul who was previously at the center of a sexual misconduct scandal and someone who compared tax increases to Nazism, according to a Newsweek analysis.

Trump, having racked up huge legal bills and struggling to raise as much money as his rival, President Joe Biden, has turned to the group of billionaires to help replenish his presidential coffers.

On Saturday, the former president held an event at the home of billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson in Palm Beach, Florida, raising $50.5 million according to his campaign.

Newsweek obtained a copy of an invitation to the event that lists the co-chairs, some of whom have had their attendance reported by other media outlets.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign event April 2, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Newsweek analyzed attendees at an event that raised $50.5 million for the former president on Saturday. Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign event April 2, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Newsweek analyzed attendees at an event that raised $50.5 million for the former president on Saturday. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Those listed included, but were not limited to:

John Paulson

Paulson, who hosted the event, is a hedge fund manager who has indicated in the past that he wants to move Social Security to a “defined contribution” system.

Robert Bigelow

Bigelow runs a chain of extended-stay apartments called Budget Suites of America. Notably, he filed 46 eviction actions at the height of the COVID pandemic. He has provided financial support to organizations investigating UFOs and previously supported Ron DeSantis' White House campaign.

Howard Lutnick

Lutnick is the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial group. The group has the cryptocurrency Tether as a client. Tether has been linked to several groups, including Hamas, as well as fentanyl suppliers from North Korea and China, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal.

In October 2023, Tether announced that it had frozen 32 wallets linked to “terrorism and war,” according to a Reuters report.

Mike Hodges

Hodges is a payday lender. In 2019, the Washington Post reported that he said he could influence decisions on regulating the payday lender industry by donating to Trump.

Robert Mercer

Mercer is a New York hedge fund manager who also invested $10 million in the far-right news outlet Breitbart.

Pepe Fanjul

Fanjul is a sugar baron. In 2010, he faced scrutiny after refusing to fire his executive assistant, Chloe Black, when it was revealed that she was the ex-wife of former KKK leader David Duke, and later married Don Black, a former grand wizard and member of the KKK. of the American Nazi Party.

Steve Wynn

Wynn is a real estate developer, casino mogul and founder of Wynn Resorts. In 2019, an investigation overseen by the Nevada Gaming Commission fined resorts for ignoring complaints about “sexual conduct with subordinate employees.” Wynn resigned as RNC finance chairman and paid a $10 million fine.

Todd Ricketts

Ricketts is a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and previously served as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee. According to information obtained by the Chicago Tribune, he avoided paying taxes on his home for nearly a decade.

Harold Hamm

Hamm is president of an oil company, Continental Resources. He pushed for tax breaks for oil companies.

John Catsimatidis

Catsimatidis runs Gristedes Stores which has paid millions of dollars to settle lawsuits over allegations of unfair labor practices and consumer safety violations, according to the New York Times.

In 2021, he compared plans to raise taxes on the rich to Nazi plans. “We cannot punish a member of the group and chase them away,” he said. “We…I mean, Hitler punished the Jews. We can't punish the '2 percent' right now.”

Trump's big event came after Biden raised about $26 million for his campaign at a fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, considered the largest political fundraiser ever.

Meanwhile, the incumbent and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are nearly doubling down on their Republican rivals, with the DNC sitting on some $97.5 million in cash compared to the Republican National Committee (RNC) with $44.8 million. .

And according to figures released by both campaigns, Biden ended March with $192 million in cash on hand, more than double the Trump campaign's figure.

“It was an incredible night before it even started because people wanted to contribute to a cause to make America great again, and that’s what happened,” Trump told reporters as he arrived at the event with his wife Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, at the event, Trump said he would keep billionaires' taxes low if elected president in the November election, according to a Trump campaign official speaking to NBC News . Newsweek has not been able to verify the veracity of this claim.

Biden-Harris campaign senior spokesperson Sarafina Chitika told Newsweek: “Donald Trump's billionaire donors are just like him: determined to gut Social Security and strip benefits from seniors while filling their own pockets of tax giveaways to the rich. wants to cut seniors’ benefits – just like he tried to do every year during his term – we should believe him. His billionaire friends certainly do.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

Trump is scheduled to hold another fundraiser Wednesday in Atlanta.

Updated 4/9/24, 5:25 p.m. ET: This article has been updated to clarify that Tether is a client of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-billionaire-donors-fundraiser-florida-1887870 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos