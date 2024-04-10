Connect with us

Image of Xi Jinping torn during protest outside Chinese consulate

Protesters in the Philippine capital Manila trampled and tore up an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday as they called on China to leave neighboring waters.

The column of protesters, representing various civil society groups, marched toward the Chinese consulate, chanting phrases such as “China leave,” according to Reuters.

Beijing claims most of the South China Sea as territory, including areas hundreds of kilometers from China's coast and inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ). In 2016, an international tribunal rejected China's claims, citing international maritime law.

China has built and militarized a number of artificial islands in this area and regularly deploys its coast guard to expel local fishermen and confront government supply convoys to distant outposts. This has increased Philippine support for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s pushback against his powerful neighbor, according to a recent poll.

Protesters tear down effigy of Xi Jinping
Protesters tear up a caricature of President Xi Jinping in front of the Chinese consulate in Makati, Metro Manila on April 9. The protest was organized to condemn China's recent actions in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.
Sta Rosa Jam/AFP via Getty Images

“Our message is to the Chinese government to vacate the West Philippine Sea, dismantle its illegal structures…recognize the 2016 arbitral ruling and end the harassment of Filipino fishermen, and end the harassment. [and] disruption to Philippine supply missions,” a protester named Mong Palatino told local media.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States did not immediately respond to written requests for comment.

While many protesters held signs explicitly calling out China, such as “Xi is stealing shellfish from our shores” and “Defend Filipino fishermen,” others called on the U.S. military to leave the South Asian country. -East.

“Foreign troops out of the Philippines,” one sign read. “Stop militarizing the West Philippine Sea!” » read another, demanding in Tagalog that the two superpowers leave the archipelago country.

One participating organization, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Philippines, released a statement on social media outlining its priorities.

“Let us combat the fake Philippines-US deal through an enhanced defense cooperation agreement. This alone will pose a grave danger to our national sovereignty and security. Let us stop Chinese intrusion into our waters “This is a blatant violation of the right of us Filipinos to enjoy the natural resources within our borders,” it reads.

Washington, which shares a mutual defense treaty with Manila, stations troops in several locations it jointly operates with local forces under the 2014 enhanced defense cooperation agreement between the allies.

Marcos is expected to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday for their second meeting in a year. They will also meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in what will be the first trilateral summit between the leaders of the three countries.

The fight against China's military expansion in the region should be at the heart of the discussions.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that they could expect “new initiatives on a range of important issues” to emerge from the summit, adding that the three countries were seeking ways to “deepen cooperation to” ensure a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific.

