Good Wednesday! Hope your eyes are recovering. Send news tips to: [email protected]. Elon Musk chooses his speech battle However Elon Musk often insists that his goal with X is to promote freedom of expression, his actions have rarely been those of absolutist of freedom of expression he has already claimed to be. Yes, he rolled back social platforms' hate speech policies, reduced content moderation, and reinstated banned extremists under the banner of free speech. But it has also set rules to ban accounts it doesn't like, suspended journalists and sued nonprofit advocacy groups in an effort, a judge said, to silence critics.

In the United States, the First Amendment and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act give X a free hand to moderate or tolerate speech as he sees fit. And while many on the left have criticized Musk's policies, they have been widely applauded on the right. But it's worth remembering that most of X's users are not American. And other countries have their own speech laws, some much more restrictive.

Since acquiring Twitter, once proud to protect dissidents abroad, Musk has been particularly compliant in the face of government demands for censorship and surveillance.

In April 2022, Musk tweeted what appeared to be his clearest definition of what free speech means to him in the context of social media, saying that it is simply what is within the law.

By freedom of expression, I simply mean what is within the law. I am against censorship that goes well beyond the law. If people want less freedom of speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, overstepping the law is against the will of the people. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Although Musk has not always adhered to this principle domestically, he has generally adhered to it abroad. In India, for example, X agreed to block links to a BBC documentary that took a critical look at the Indian prime minister. Narendra Modi, and he has since capitulated to systematic censorship. In Türkiye, the company restricted tweets at the request of the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the eve of a crucial election. Musk defended both decisions by arguing that no choice but to comply.

In fact, a year ago the rest of the world was reporting that the company had not refused a single censorship request since Musk took over.

In recent days, however, he has engaged in a high-stakes battle in Brazil that shows he is willing to take a stand against foreign governments if the rhetoric of right-wing activists is at stake.

The impasse concerns the orders of the judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil Alexander de Moraes to block a certain number of accounts disseminating anti-democratic ideas that undermine the Brazilian democratic state. Like my colleagues Niha Masih And Mara Luisa Pal reported, these include far-right figures allied with the former president Jair Bolsonarowhose supporters stormed Brazilian government buildings on January 8, 2023, after Bolsonaro's electoral defeat.

On Saturday, Musk posted on X that the platform was defying these orders and lifting all restrictions on the accounts in question. This judge issued massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees, and cut off access to X in Brazil, Musk wrote, referring to Moraes. As a result, we will likely lose all our revenues in Brazil and will have to close our offices there. But principles matter more than profit.

When it comes to foreign markets, Brazil is no small potato. It's one of X's largest markets outside the United States, and it plays a similar role there, with politicians and activists using it as a megaphone and water cooler to debate public issues. So Musk is really risking X's business. But where do these principles suddenly come from?

The confrontation between Musk and Brazil's Moraes comes after a Twitter file slice which details how Moraes and other Brazilian officials pressured social media companies to remove content.

As I wrote when Musk's hand-picked journalists began releasing the Twitter files in late 2022, they helped Musk justify his takeover of Twitter by portraying him as a crusader speaking out against executive censorship company precedents. By focusing almost exclusively on moderating content against conservatives, they also helped endear him to Republicans, providing them with fodder to sue the Biden administration and put pressure on disinformation researchers.

For Musk and his right-wing supporters, Brazil presents a parallel scenario in which a liberal government attempts to hold its right-wing populist predecessor accountable for trying to overturn a democratic election.

Yet Musk's own credo seems to imply that he should comply with Brazilian laws.

In Musk's definition of free speech in 2022, he added that if people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Brazilian laws actually allow government restrictions on certain types of speech. The country only became a democracy in 1985, after decades of authoritarian rule, and its leaders view that democracy as fragile, especially in the wake of the 2023 insurrection, fueled in part by social media. As a result, for better or worse, the country is now cracking down on speech it considers a threat to its democracy.

It can be argued that these laws go too far or give the government too much power to silence its opposition, said Thiago of Arago, senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies which advises companies on risks in Latin America. But he added that it's hard to see Musk acting principled, given the way he's gone about it.

It would be more understandable if he exhausted all legal means and lost, de Arago said. Instead, he starts at the end by publicly defying orders and even calling Moraes a dictator who keeps the president of Brazil on a leash.

This suggests that Musk's true motive is to provoke a confrontation that serves his own purposes, de Arago said.

Personally, I think he really wants Moraes to ban [X] at least temporarily, because it would crown and legitimize his speech that he is a champion of free speech.

