Successfully participating in the “Open Day” of Jokowi, Scavenger of Bekasi: very happy





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Program open day President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (4/10/2024), was marked by the presence of residents from diverse backgrounds and professions. Among them, scavengers and people with disabilities were present at the Palace to meet directly with President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. A garbage collector from Bekasi, Ana admitted that she was very happy to be able to participate open day in the palace. Because meeting the President is a rare thing. “I have never seen the president, but his father is the best. I have never met the president as a scavenger. Oh my God, I am really happy,” Ana said, as reported in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat. , Wednesday. Read also: The story of Moses who failed to meet Jokowi, disappointed that the palace did not announce the end of the open day Another resident, Agnes, from Nambo, Bogor Regency, said she cried before she was able to meet the president. Because he had been waiting in line for four hours and got crushed while jostling with other locals. “I left Nambo around 4 a.m. and I woke up because I wanted to meet Mr. Jokowi. I was crying so hard, I was pushed, but I was really happy, I was really happy that I could meet Mr. Jokowi, I salute you,” said Agnès. Meanwhile, Faisal, a resident of North Jakarta, recounted how he and his friends from his disability organization received news of the event. open day This. Faisal admitted that he was very happy to be able to meet President Jokowi. “We found out about the organization for disabled friends from friends, so we came here together. “I'm really happy, this is the first time I meet Pak Jokowi in person,” Faisal said . Also read: Jokowi's open day tinged with chaos for residents waiting in line, palace apologizes Asih, another member of a disabled people's organization, admitted that she was happy and emotional to meet President Jokowi in person for the first time. “I had goosebumps, I was nervous, the first time I met Mr. President. “I saw it on YouTube and immediately came here,” Asih said. Activity open day President Jokowi held from 09:18 WIB to 11:00 WIB. Open day It was attended by Indonesian Advanced Cabinet ministers, relevant state officials, aides, journalists, palace staff and the general public. Thousands of guests were present open day had the opportunity to shake hands with President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Jokowi. Also read: After attending Jokowi's open day, Prabowo meets Vice President Maruf Amin

