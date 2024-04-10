PM Modi speaks out on India-China border dispute: We need to urgently address protracted situation | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined the need to urgently address the protracted situation on the disputed India-China border to normalize bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a report. In a interview with Newsweek magazinePrime Minister Modi emphasized that stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for the entire region and the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (MEAIndia) I am convinced that we need to urgently address the protracted situation at our borders so that the anomalies in our bilateral interactions can be behind us, Modi was quoted as saying. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! “I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and maintain peace and tranquility on our borders,” he said. Read: Making it harder for India: Congress reacts to Amit Shah's clear response to China on encroachment On the subject of competition with China, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's economic reforms and positioned the country as an attractive choice for companies looking to diversify their supply chains away from the neighboring country. India, as a democratic regime and an engine of global economic growth, is a natural choice for those looking to diversify their supply chains, the Prime Minister said. Read: India and China hold new round of diplomatic talks without any tangible progress He highlighted key reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax, corporate tax cut, bankruptcy code and labor law reforms, which have significantly improved the ease of doing business in India . We are working to bring our regulatory framework, tax practices as well as infrastructure in line with global standards, Modi said. We believe that when a country representing one-sixth of the world's population adopts global standards in these sectors, it will have a significant positive impact on the world, he added. Read: PM Modi on what changed in J&K after abrogation of Article 370: People are reaping the dividends of peace He highlighted initiatives such as Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 sectors, including electronics, solar modules, medical devices and automobiles, to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities . “Given our strengths, India is now considered best placed to manufacture world-class products at competitive costs. Besides producing for the whole world, India's vast domestic market is an added attraction. India is an ideal destination for those wishing to establish themselves. reliable and resilient supply chains,” he said. Prime Minister Modi is seeking a rare third term and the country begins voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

