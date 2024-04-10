Conflict of interest between Trump and the American media | US elections 2024





On the final day of the Republican National Convention in July 2016, which nominated Donald Trump as the GOP presidential nominee, CNN's Anderson Cooper led a panel of experts commenting on the event. Among them was cotton-haired Jeffrey Lord, who was eager to report on a call he had with Trump.

He has a message for you, Anderson, he's not happy. He feels we are not accurately representing this convention, Lord said on air. He [asked] “I have to say that your ratings, our ratings at CNN, are up here because of his presence at the convention,” he added.

There's no doubt about Donald Trump's impact on the ratings, Cooper replied amiably.

Trump's assertion was not inaccurate. The year he first ran for office was the most profitable year in CNN history. Interest in this new, unorthodox candidate, whether out of fascination, concern or joy, has increased the profits of media outlets on the left and right. Online subscriptions have soared for the New York Times and the Washington Post. Fox News ratings have reached new heights.

This dynamic continued throughout the Trump presidency, but faded as soon as he left office.

The real estate mogul has now returned to the center of American politics as the Republican Party's presumptive nominee after Nikki Hailey dropped out of the race.

The possibility of a new term for Trump has led to a series of public acknowledgments among media professionals: although the former president threatens democracy with his incessant lies and substandard practices, he is actually good for deals.

In crude terms, as New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote in January, Donald Trump's presidency has benefited the media, with subscriptions, audiences and clicks soaring.

Recognition is important, but stopping there without changing your ways seems like a shrug of resignation, a selfish free pass for media coverage and the continuation of the status quo. Instead of introspection, we receive warnings.

The words that even thoughtful voices seem reluctant to use are those of conflict of interest. It is clear that the media stands to benefit from its coverage of Trump. This is bad for journalism and, by extension, for democracy.

As American journalist George Packer noted in an article published in December in The Atlantic, while newspapers and television networks reap record profits by exploiting the Trump phenomenon, they are starting to resemble him. They have become more solipsistic, more divisive and more self-righteous.

Standards of journalism have declined as news becomes almost indistinguishable from trivia and lies and as media outlets abandon their independence in favor of activism, Packer wrote.

Indeed, many media outlets have abdicated a fundamental duty and privilege: determining what is newsworthy.

Much of the media coverage of Trump has been nothing more than clickbait in various incarnations, an endless stream of alarm bells for distressed liberals and catnip for the happy MAGA crowd. Television channels broadcast hours of Trump rallies, without filter or control. National newspapers published his tweets about political nonsense on their front pages, online and in print.

Many media outlets have capitalized on the political polarization fueled by Trump, deepening it even further. Moreover, excellent journalists, like CNN's Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper, have too often indulged in inappropriate editorial monologues.

The media increasingly reflects the information bubbles of social networks. This worked best for notes and clicks.

This type of for-profit media coverage is not only bad for journalism, but also for democracy. The media's fixation on Trump, his antics and insults, his taunts and vulgarities, his gleeful violation of norms has indirectly affirmed a kind of politics that the former president embodies and in which he thrives.

It has transformed politics into an arena of vilification where politicians are seen as cynical, self-serving hackers whose goal is to inflict the greatest possible humiliation on their opponents.

In this political environment, any policy, even the most benign public health measures, such as requiring face coverings during the pandemic, can become the terrain for toxic and polarizing political policy.

This type of political behavior encourages voters to vote according to a tribal view of politics, based not on merit but on rage.

As another Trump term looms as a real possibility, the American media can and must do more than throw up its hands in resignation. If they are serious about solving the conflict of interest problem, they should adopt what I will call the Lonely Planet test.

This test takes its name from the popular travel guide. In a 2010 lecture on how to improve trust in government, Lawrence Lessig, a Harvard law professor and prominent advocate for reforming congressional campaign finance laws, used Lonely Planets' practices as a example.

Lonely Planet avoids any appearance of conflict of interest by assuring its readers that, among other practices, it does not accept payment for listing or endorsing any venue or business. Lonely Planet understands that even a slight suspicion that it makes money from the venues or businesses it features could undermine its credibility.

The media should adopt a similar philosophy. Editors must ensure that their editorial decisions are not motivated by profit, meet journalistic standards and are in the interest of the general public. They must review each potential article about Trump for a conflict of interest by asking three questions.

Should we report the story? If so, do we benefit financially more than our average gain from other coverages? And if we did, would it benefit Trump and advance his policies?

When it comes to media coverage of Trump, editors and reporters should rely on the principle that “less is more.” Not only because it would restore proportionality in media coverage, but also because it would reduce their media's conflicts of interest.

None of this guarantees that a second Trump term would be less polarizing or less distressing. The test I propose, however, would mean that the media could do more to preserve its integrity and public trust.

For years, the Washington Post has foregrounded its Trump-era motto, Democracy Dies in Darkness. But if the media continues on its current path and embarks on another Trump term, democracy as well as journalism could also suffer seriously from the spotlight.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

