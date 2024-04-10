US, Japan strengthen security ties to counter China at Biden-Kishida summit

HONG KONG The United States and Japan are set to announce a historic upgrade to their security alliance on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for an official visit that will highlight Japan's role in the fight against China in the Asia-Pacific region.

The official visit, the first by a Japanese leader in nine years, also comes in a context of differences between the two countries over the proposed acquisition of US Steel by a Japanese company.

On Tuesday, the Bidens hosted Kishida and his wife at the White House before having dinner. Wednesday's Biden-Kishida summit will be followed by a formal state dinner featuring dry-aged ribeye, cherry blossoms and a performance by Paul Simon.

From left, Yuko Kishida, Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden and Jill Biden at the South Portico of the White House, April 9, 2024. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP – Getty Images

On Thursday, Kishida will address a joint meeting of Congress, the second Japanese leader to do so after then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2015. He will then participate in trilateral talks with the United States and the Philippines , the first of its kind. .

Kishida ends his trip with a stop Friday in North Carolina, where, according to Japanese media, he will visit the construction site of a new electric vehicle battery factory for Japanese automaker Toyota, which is expected to generate 5,000 jobs for American workers.

In recent years, Japan has seen a sea change in its perception of its security environment, as well as its role in it, said John Hemmings, senior associate director at the Pacific Forum Research Institute in Honolulu. .

They have become a key part of the evolution of our security architecture, he said.

Since taking office in 2021, Kishida has increased defense spending in Japan, a major change in a country whose pacifist constitution has limited its military to self-defense since it lost World War II. Japan has also eased a postwar ban on the export of lethal weapons and has been a leader in creating security groups such as the Quad, which also includes the United States, India and Australia.

The changes are driven by what Tokyo sees as growing aggression from China as well as creeping doubts about America's presence in the Indo-Pacific and its reliability as an ally.

The U.S.-Japan summit, primarily focused on security, aims to reassure Tokyo of the U.S. commitment to the security alliance, said Rana Mitter, a professor of U.S.-Asian relations at the Harvard Kennedy School.

It's a very public signal that while the Biden administration is working to improve relations with China, it is not turning away from its allies in the region, he said.

Biden and Kishida are expected to discuss plans to modernize the U.S. military command structure in Japan, which hosts about 54,000 U.S. troops, as Tokyo prepares to set up a new joint headquarters that will oversee all of its military operations. The two countries will also create a military-industrial council to study the types of defense weapons the United States and Japan can produce together.

The idea, according to Hemmings, is to make the American and Japanese armies much more capable of facing a nearly equal adversary.

Senior administration officials said Tuesday that Biden and Kishida would reach a major agreement on lunar exploration. They will also announce important research partnerships on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and clean energy.

Thursday's trilateral talks come as relations between China and the Philippines have been strained by repeated scuffles between their coast guard vessels in the South China Sea, a strategically important waterway that Beijing claims almost entirely. The United States said its mutual defense treaty with the Philippines would apply to such encounters, raising the prospect of American intervention if there was an escalation.

Protesters outside the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday stomped on an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping as they protested what they called Chinese aggression against the Philippines in the South China Sea.

With the trilateral negotiations with the Philippines, Hemmings said, the United States and Japan are taking an extremely welcome step to ensure that the Philippines is not alone in defending its sovereignty and that China is instead isolated.

China says its actions in the South China Sea are lawful and accuses the United States, Japan and others of stoking tensions in the region by forging small circles of powers.

Mira Rapp-Hooper, senior director for East Asia and Oceania at the National Security Council, told reporters in Washington on Tuesday that the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy and its associated groupings and alliances are not aimed not to oppose anyone or anything, but what was for.

In Congress, Mitter said, Kishida will likely argue that the United States is still indispensable in the Asia-Pacific region.

There is a general disillusionment among much of the American electorate with the idea of ​​too strong a US commitment to global security, he said. I think Prime Minister Kishida will seek to respond and say no, the American presence is still very important in the region, for Japan, for South Korea, for the Southeast Asian countries.

Hemmings said he also expected Kishida to redouble his efforts on Ukraine, as Biden struggles to gain congressional support for continued U.S. aid. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Kishida has warned that letting Moscow win would only embolden China in its aggression against Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its territory.

I think he's going to really make this point with a lot of passion, Hemmings said.

U.S. lawmakers are also expected to focus on the proposed purchase of U.S. Steel by Japan's largest steelmaker, Nippon Steel. Biden, who relies heavily on unions for his re-election campaign, has spoken out against the deal, saying it is vital for US Steel to remain an American steel company.

Senior administration officials said the dispute would have little impact on the overall U.S.-Japan relationship, which they described as much deeper, stronger and more important than a only trade agreement.

On Monday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Kishida was visiting North Carolina to convey to Japan and the United States that Japanese companies were making significant contributions to the U.S. economy through investments and job creation.