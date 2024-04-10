Raisi thanks Erdogan for condemning Israeli attack on Damascus consulate





Commenting on the apartheid nature of the Zionist regime, the Turkish leader said: “Today, the Zionist regime is more isolated and more hateful than ever. »

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi shake hands following their joint press briefing at Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) In a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Israeli regime was now more isolated than ever. This comes against the backdrop of the ongoing genocidal campaign by “Israel” in Gaza, which has sparked international outrage over the systematic massacre of Palestinian civilians. During their telephone conversation, the two leaders discussed the implementation of bilateral projects agreed during Raisi's last visit to Ankara. Raisi further expressed his gratitude to Erdogan for condemning the recent Israeli aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus. He stressed that the support of Western countries and the inaction of international bodies in the face of Zionist crimes have further damaged them and their reputation. Erdogan, for his part, reiterated his condemnation of the terrorist attack on the Iranian consulate and called for accelerating the implementation of bilateral projects. Commenting on the apartheid nature of the Zionist regime, he said: “Today, the Zionist regime is more isolated and more hateful than ever. » Read more: No difference between Netanyahu and Hitler: Erdogan Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday condemned Israel's rejection of Turkey's request to drop aid to Gaza, promising that Ankara will take new measures against the regime. “Today we learned that our request… was rejected by Israel. There is no excuse for Israel to block our attempt to airlift aid to starving Gazans,” he said. Fidan said. “We have decided to take a series of new measures against Israel.” On Tuesday, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce announced the restriction of exports of certain products to “Israel”, citing the continuing genocide in Gaza. The ministry said the restrictions would continue until “Israel” implements a ceasefire and allows “a sufficient and uninterrupted flow” of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

