Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump's Failed Attempt to Delay Hush-Money Lawsuit





Welcome to Best of Late Night, a roundup of previous nights' highlights that keeps you asleep and lets us get paid to watch comedy.

His crimes make the news!

An appeals court judge on Monday rejected Donald Trump's request to postpone his criminal trial in Manhattan, following a secret deal with a porn star. His lawyers argued, unsuccessfully, that the former president could not receive a fair trial in New York because potential jurors were exposed to news reports about his other recent legal troubles.

So, are you saying the jury didn't hear about Donald Trump's crimes? » said Stephen Colbert. His crimes make the news!

[Imitating Trumps attorney] Your Honor, it is right that our client be tried by an impartial jury who knew nothing of the events in America over the past nine years. Could I recommend 12 Confused Men who were dropped off in a forest as babies and then raised by wolves, or, if they are not available, could we acquire baby clones who were rapidly aged in a sort of machine then handed over to the jury. box. Oh, they think he's guilty too? ALL RIGHT. STEPHEN COLBERT

You were president, the whole country is biased. The only way you're going to get a juror who doesn't know you is if it's random Tiffany. SETH MEYERS

The judge released a questionnaire to potential jurors on Monday, with questions such as whether they believe in QAnon, use Truth Social or attend Trump rallies, Jimmy Fallon said Tuesday. In other words, he wants to know: Are you Marjorie Taylor Greene?

To an elder [President] Has Trump ever buried you or someone you love on one of his golf courses? JIMMY KIMMEL

I would like to be able to participate in questioning these potential jurors. I feel like I would be so good at this. And one last question, sir: does your truck have nuts? JIMMY KIMMEL

The most impactful punchlines (Forgiveness edition)

But it reminds us that college is too expensive. Tuition, room and board, books, a computer to create a social network that will one day ruin democracy. It adds up. MICHAEL KOSTA

Today, some critics say this student loan forgiveness is just a cynical bribe by Joe to give young people what they want so they'll vote for him. And they're right, it's an ancient tactic called politics. MICHAEL KOSTA

Songs to watch

Conan O'Brien returned to The Tonight Show on Tuesday for the first time in 14 years.

What sparked enthusiasm on Wednesday evening

Civil War star Kirsten Dunst will sit down with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night.

