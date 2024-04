Xi Jinping warns US over Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Taiwan's former president that “no one can prevent family reunification” between the two countries. The Republic of China (ROC) government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Chairman Mao Zedong's communists. Since then, no sitting Taiwanese leader has visited China. However, former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou, president from 2008 to 2016, last year became the first former Taiwanese leader to visit China. Former President Ma is now on his second trip to the country, at a time of boiling military tensions across the strait. Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, President Xi meet in Beijing Reuters Meeting Ma at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where foreign leaders normally speak with senior Chinese officials, President Xi said people on both sides of the strait were Chinese. President Xi said: “External interference cannot stop the historic trend of reuniting the country and the family…There is no grudge that cannot be resolved, no issue that cannot be discussed and no force that can separate us. Xi did not elaborate, but in Chinese terminology, external interference in Taiwan is generally aimed at the support Taipei receives from Western countries like the United States, particularly arms sales that infuriate Beijing. He reiterated his belief that people on both sides of the strait are Chinese. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS FROM CHINA Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Singapore in 2015. Getty China has never renounced the use of force to bring under its control Taiwan, a democratically governed country, and has intensified its military and political pressure to assert its sovereignty claims. Former President Ma said: “If there is a war between the two sides, it will be unbearable for the Chinese people. “Chinese people on both sides of the Strait absolutely have enough wisdom to handle all disputes peacefully and avoid descending into conflict.” During the meeting, Xi referred to Ma as “Mr. Ma Ying-jeou” rather than former president, given that neither the Chinese nor Taiwanese governments formally recognize each other. Ma called Xi by his title as Communist Party chief, general secretary. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has refused to accept Xi's proposal that the two sides of the strait be part of “one China.” Getty Taiwan's current president, Tsai Ing-we, and her government reject China's territorial claims, saying only the island's residents can decide their future. China says it will only speak to Tsai if she accepts that the two sides of the strait are part of “one China”, which she has refused to do. Ma remains a senior member of Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which in January lost the presidential election for the third time in a row, but has no official position within the party. The KMT advocates close ties with China and dialogue, but categorically denies being pro-Beijing.

