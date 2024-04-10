Rwandan project: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refuses to set the date of the first deportation flight | Political news

Rishi Sunak refused to give a date when the first flight will take asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Prime Minister gave his full support to this policy – originally introduced by Boris Johnson – which would see those who arrive in the UK via small boats or other illegal means deported to the African country to have their asylum claims assessed.

But despite having committed to getting flights off the ground in the springMr Sunak did not give a firm date to journalists, instead saying: “We need to get the bill through Parliament first… but I am confident that once the bill is passed we will will be able to put this project in place and implement it. “

This is the number of people who arrived in the UK on small boats in the Channel have exceeded 5,000 for the first time at the end of March.

The previous record figure for the January-March period was 4,548 in 2022, with 3,793 arrivals in the first quarter of last year.

The government Rwanda The project faced huge opposition from activists and rival parties, and was deemed illegal by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom last November.

As a result, the government amended the legislation to include a new treaty and declare in law that Rwanda is a safe country.

It is nevertheless the subject of strong criticism, notably from the House of Lords, which applied several changes to the invoice before sending it back to the Commons.

MPs are expected to vote on these amendments when they return to Parliament next week, but the law could remain stuck in what is known as parliamentary “ping-pong” between the two houses for some time if peers decide to stay on their positions.

While we are in spring, journalists asked the Prime Minister the date of the takeoff of the first flight.

He said: “I have just seen the President of Rwanda in Downing Street this week and they are absolutely committed to implementing our partnership and I am confident that they have put all the preparation in place to do so.

“Look, I'm committed to stopping the boats. We need to have a deterrent so that if people come here illegally, they can't stay, they'll be deported. That's why Rwanda is so important. That's why I'm determined to see him through.”



But Mr Sunak added: “First of all we need to get it through Parliament, where Labor has blocked it for a long time.

“Once it is up and running, I am confident that we will be able to make the program operational. [and] get people to fly, because that is how we will establish a deterrent and ultimately end the injustice where people are skipping lines, coming here illegally, exercising pressure on local services and risk their own lives.

“None of this is right, none of this is right and none of this is compassionate either, doing nothing, and our plan is the right one.”