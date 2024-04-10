Politics
Rwandan project: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refuses to set the date of the first deportation flight | Political news
Rishi Sunak refused to give a date when the first flight will take asylum seekers to Rwanda.
The Prime Minister gave his full support to this policy – originally introduced by Boris Johnson – which would see those who arrive in the UK via small boats or other illegal means deported to the African country to have their asylum claims assessed.
But despite having committed to getting flights off the ground in the springMr Sunak did not give a firm date to journalists, instead saying: “We need to get the bill through Parliament first… but I am confident that once the bill is passed we will will be able to put this project in place and implement it. “
Follow the latest: Good news for Labor in new poll
This is the number of people who arrived in the UK on small boats in the Channel have exceeded 5,000 for the first time at the end of March.
The previous record figure for the January-March period was 4,548 in 2022, with 3,793 arrivals in the first quarter of last year.
The government Rwanda The project faced huge opposition from activists and rival parties, and was deemed illegal by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom last November.
As a result, the government amended the legislation to include a new treaty and declare in law that Rwanda is a safe country.
It is nevertheless the subject of strong criticism, notably from the House of Lords, which applied several changes to the invoice before sending it back to the Commons.
Read more on Sky News:
Sunak apologizes for wearing trendy sneakers
Sex offender allowed to stay in UK after ruling he would be at risk of 'mob violence'
MPs are expected to vote on these amendments when they return to Parliament next week, but the law could remain stuck in what is known as parliamentary “ping-pong” between the two houses for some time if peers decide to stay on their positions.
While we are in spring, journalists asked the Prime Minister the date of the takeoff of the first flight.
He said: “I have just seen the President of Rwanda in Downing Street this week and they are absolutely committed to implementing our partnership and I am confident that they have put all the preparation in place to do so.
“Look, I'm committed to stopping the boats. We need to have a deterrent so that if people come here illegally, they can't stay, they'll be deported. That's why Rwanda is so important. That's why I'm determined to see him through.”
Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News
But Mr Sunak added: “First of all we need to get it through Parliament, where Labor has blocked it for a long time.
“Once it is up and running, I am confident that we will be able to make the program operational. [and] get people to fly, because that is how we will establish a deterrent and ultimately end the injustice where people are skipping lines, coming here illegally, exercising pressure on local services and risk their own lives.
“None of this is right, none of this is right and none of this is compassionate either, doing nothing, and our plan is the right one.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/pm-refuses-to-name-date-for-first-deportation-flight-to-rwanda-13112125
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rwandan project: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refuses to set the date of the first deportation flight | Political news
- Yellowstone spin-off actor wasn't on the run before found dead, family says
- (RV) Women's tennis remains perfect in KCAC Play, defeating Bethany 7-0
- Jessica Biel wore David Koma to the Fashion Trust US Awards 2024
- Google Store now accepts Pixel tablet trade-ins
- Everything you need to know ahead of the 2nd May 2024 Lincoln City Council election
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- PM Narendra Modi slams DMK chief Dayanidhi Maran for calling K Annamalai a 'joker': 'Shows party character'
- Diljit Dosanjh says he didn't like the way Hindi films stylized Sikh characters: I decided I would dress better than | Bollywood News
- Tuesday Clemson Football Nuggets
- Robert Pattinson Dior Spring 2024 Icons Campaign
- The New York Stock Exchange is trying to get Japanese companies to list in the United States