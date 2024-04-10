Trump on trial: the scramble before the storm | Donald Trump





On the program: the hustle before the storm

With less than a week until Donald Trump will become the first former U.S. president to face a criminal trial, his lawyers are doing everything they can to delay that trial even further, with very little to show for their efforts.

A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday rejected a last-minute lawsuit from Trump's team that sought to put the secrecy criminal case on hold while his lawyers tried to overturn a judge's silence order President Juan Merchan.

The ruling came just a day after another appeals judge rejected a last-minute request from Trump's lawyers to move his trial from Manhattan due to claims he couldn't get a fair jury in the city. The two judges took only a few hours to issue their orders, a sign of the thinness of the arguments of Trump's lawyers. Trump's team also asked Merchan a second time to recuse himself from the trial. Unsurprisingly, he refused once again.

This follows a long-standing pattern of Trump panicking as major threats approach and his team responding with frenzied energy. As the American Guardian journalist Hugo Lowell reports from sources close to Trump, he tends to start obsessing about his legal problems in the week before they arise.

Last summer, when Trump was indicted by the Fulton County prosecutor, Trump did not begin to worry about his indictment until several days before he traveled to Atlanta and was booked into the Atlanta jail. Rice Street, Lowell told me. A day or two before he left for Georgia, the enormity of the moment finally hit him, and Trump protested the matter in frustration.

As Trump's team throws everything it can at the wall, Trump has continued to take shots at Merchan while pushing the limits of the judges' gag order.

Crooked Judge Juan Merchan won't let me speak, he's taking away my first amendment rights, he's gagged me, because he doesn't want the FACTS behind the gag to be revealed, he posted on his social media site Truth Social. If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in trouble for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will happily become a modern-day Nelson Mandela – that will be my GREAT HONOR.

Merchan, meanwhile, continued to keep things moving. On Monday, he issued guidelines for how the jury will be selected for the trial and released a 42-question form for potential jurors. They won't be asked what they think of Trump, but we might ask them about their media habits, whether they've ever attended rallies for or against Trump, and their political donations. Merchan also made clear that he did not want any more delays, writing that he would not conduct one-on-one interviews with potential jurors who claim they are unable to serve because that step would be unnecessary, would take time. time and would not present any advantage.

Trump's legal team has been open about its strategy to delay his multiple trials, in hopes of being able to push them beyond the November election. This strategy has paid off in other cases. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to hear his claims that presidential immunity means he cannot be indicted for his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat has led to a significant delay in the case. Trump's teams' attempts to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a similar effect in Georgia, and Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon seemed more than happy to play along with their delaying tactics in his classified criminal documents case in Florida.

But while Trump's lawyers managed to secure a few weeks' delay in his secret trial in New York (which was originally scheduled to begin March 25), it appears they are running out of options to keep him in custody. deviation from the criminal court.

A programming note: As the trial begins next week, we'll bring you more regular coverage of the proceedings, starting with a look back at what it all means next Monday. Victoria Bekiempis will be on the ground for us every day, and Lauren Aratani, Sam Levine, Hugo Lowell and the rest of our team will help you stay on top of all the major developments almost daily.

Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment against Trump, August 1, 2023, at a Justice Department office in Washington. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

In a remarkable court filing, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith showed clear frustration with Judge Aileen Cannon over her willingness to accept what he called a fundamentally legal premise erroneous. Trump's lawyers argued that the Presidential Records Act allowed him to keep classified documents after he left office. Smith wrote that if Cannon allowed Trump to cite this interpretation of the law in his defense, he would appeal to a higher court.

This legal premise is false, and a jury instruction that reflects this premise would distort the trial, he wrote.

Cannon, a Trump appointee who has repeatedly welcomed the Trump legal team's most brazen defenses and seemingly played into their delay strategy, responded furiously on Thursday.

She issued an order denying Trump's motion to dismiss the case based on his team's misrepresentation of the Presidential Records Act. But she refused to agree to Smith's request to bar Trump's team from using it as a defense when the case goes to trial, calling it unprecedented and unfair.

Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis testifies during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case in Atlanta, February 15, 2024. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/AP

Fulton County prosecutors on Monday asked a Georgia appeals court to reject Trump's request to overturn Judge Scott McAfee's decision to allow Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis to proceed with the prosecution in the Trump affair. If the appeals court overturns McAfee and removes Willis, Trump's election interference case in Georgia would be all but dead.

McAfee rejected a request from Trump and his co-defendants that he dismiss the case on First Amendment grounds, writing: Even basic political speech dealing with matters of public interest is not at trial. immune from prosecution if allegedly used to promote criminal activity. Lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants filed a motion Monday to appeal the order.

On Tuesday, Trump's social media company lost a third of its stock market value in a week as the first surge in trading petered out, bringing the value of Trump's personal stake in the company to less than $3 billion dollars, compared to a high of 6 dollars. billion.

Fifteen prominent historians filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of its April 25 oral arguments, contradicting Trump's assertion that he is immune from criminal prosecution for acts committed as president, arguing that no plausible historical case supports this claim.

Judge Cannon set an April 12 hearing for arguments by Trump's two co-defendants in the Florida trial, valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, who are seeking to dismiss the charges of obstruction of justice brought against them.

And after

April 12 Cannons hearing with Nauta and Oliveira's lawyers in the Trump classified documents case.

April 15 Trump's secret criminal trial in New York begins with jury selection.

April 25 The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments supporting Trump's claim that presidential immunity means his criminal trial in Washington should be dismissed.

Do you have questions about the Trump trials? Please send them to us at: [email protected].

