Politics
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the shadow of Gaza's misery
Muslims around the world celebrated the holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. But the events were overshadowed by the worsening crisis in Gaza and the military offensive expected by Israel in the city of Rafah after six months of war.
“We must not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” said Imam Abdulrahman Musa in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. “They have been subjected to unjustified attacks and much violence (while) the world watches in silence.”
In a holiday message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent his support for Gaza, which he called a “bleeding wound on the conscience of humanity.”
In Istanbul, thousands of worshipers gathered at the Aya Sofya mosque to pray, some carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the people of Gaza, where the United Nations and its partners warn that more than a million People are threatened with imminent starvation and little aid is allowed.
Elsewhere, people were grateful for the abundance they had after a month of fasting and reflection. Ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, markets around the world were teeming with shoppers. People left the cities to return to the villages and celebrate with their loved ones.
In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, nearly three-quarters of the population traveled on the annual return home known locally as “mudik.”
“This is the perfect time to reconnect, like recharging the energy that has been depleted during almost a year away from home,” said civil servant Ridho Alfian, who lives in the Jakarta area and was visiting in the province of Lampung, on the southern tip of the island of Sumatra.
For Arini Dewi, Eid al-Fitr is a day of victory over the economic difficulties of Ramadan. “I am happy to celebrate Eid despite the soaring food prices,” said the mother of two.
Jakarta's Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, was flooded with worshipers offering morning prayers.
In their sermons, the preachers called on people to pray for Gaza's Muslims who were suffering after six months of war.
“This is the time for Muslims and non-Muslims to show humanitarian solidarity, because the conflict in Gaza is not a religious war, but a humanitarian issue,” said Jimly Asshiddiqie, who chairs the council. advisory board of the Indonesian Mosque Council.
In Berlin, the faithful were a reflection of the world, coming from Benin, Ghana, Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey.
“It is a day when we are grateful for everything we have here, where we think and give to those who are poor, facing war and suffering from hunger,” said mother Azhra Ahmad, 45. of five children.
In Pakistan, authorities have deployed more than 100,000 police and paramilitary forces to provide security to mosques and markets.
In Malaysia, ethnic Malay Muslims performed morning prayers at mosques across the country just weeks after socks printed with the word “Allah” at a convenience store chain sparked an outcry. Many found it offensive to associate the word with feet or use it inappropriately.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for unity and reconciliation in his message on the eve of Eid, saying no group should be sidelined for religious or any other reason.
“We must be firm, resolute and unwavering in our commitment to promoting values and building a dignified nation,” he said. “However, let us not view this as a license or opportunity to insult, undermine or harm the cultural practices and way of life of others.”
