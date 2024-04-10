PM Modi on what changed in J&K after abrogation of Article 370: People are reaping peace dividends | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the move had led to a significant decline in terrorist incidents. In a interview For Newsweek, the Prime Minister who organized the closures, the stone throwing which disrupted normal life in Kashmir, is a thing of the past. Modi suggested the journalist to visit the Union Territory to see for himself the radical positive changes taking place on the ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed an appointment letter during the launch of various projects and a public rally at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium last month. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times) Referring to his visit to Srinagar last month, the Prime Minister said, “For the first time, people have a new hope in their lives. The process of development, good governance and empowerment of the people must be seen as raw.” “People are reaping the dividends of peace,” he told Newsweek. The Prime Minister said that over 21 million tourists visited J&K last year. He added that sports is seen as a career path for several UT youth. He said the abrogation of Article 370 has ushered in a new dawn for Kashmiri women who now have the same rights as their male counterparts in terms of inheriting property or transferring property to their children, regardless their marital status or residence. On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. On December 11 last year, a five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court upheld the decision, ordering that elections be held in the region by September 2024 and the state restored at the earliest. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The Election Commission announced that the parliamentary elections in the now Union Territory would be held immediately after the general elections. “All parties in Jammu and Kashmir have said that the Assembly elections should be held along with the Parliamentary elections, but the entire administrative machinery has said that this cannot be done simultaneously. Every segment of the Assembly would have 10 to 12 candidates, which would mean more than 1,000 candidates. “The candidate must be given strength. It was not possible at that time,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-on-what-changed-in-j-k-after-article-370-abrogation-people-are-reaping-peace-dividend-101712754736316.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos