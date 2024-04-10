China's Xi and former Taiwan president push for unification

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, capping an 11-day peace trip aimed at promoting unification between Taiwan and China.

Although unification with authoritarian China has little support in Taiwan's democracy, according to public opinion polls, Ma and Xi used the meeting to promote a vision that they say aims to avoid conflict and puts emphasize common historical and cultural roots rather than differences.

After a 15-second handshake in front of some cameras, the two men sat down and made a few brief remarks. Xi praised Ma for his opposition to Taiwan independence, his commitment to the 1992 Consensus, which states that there is only one China, and his promotion of peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait .

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are all Chinese, Xi said in his opening speech. There is no grudge that cannot be resolved, no issue that cannot be discussed, and no force that can tear us apart.

In response, Ma, who served as Taiwan's president from 2008 to 2016, said that although the two sides of the Taiwan Strait developed under different systems, the people all belong to the Chinese nation.

If a war breaks out across the Taiwan Strait, it will pose an unbearable burden to the Chinese nation, Ma said, adding that Beijing and Taipei should create a win-win situation and pursue peaceful development by seeking common ground. understanding and establishing links between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. apart from their differences.

It is the first time a Chinese leader has received a former Taiwanese president in Beijing since the Kuomintang, the political party to which Ma belongs, lost the Chinese civil war and fled to Taiwan in 1949.

Blood relationship

Through this trip, the Chinese government is trying to emphasize that cross-Strait relations are based on blood and ethnic nationalism, analysts say.

Beijing wants to show that the prerequisite for peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait is accepting this type of blood and soul nationalism, said Ja Ian Chong, associate professor of political science at the National University of Taiwan. Singapore.

Chen Fang-yu, a political scientist at Taiwan's Soochow University, agrees.

In a way, he is amplifying the Chinese Communist Party's arguments through this trip, he told VOA by telephone.

During his trip, Ma visited several cultural and historical sites and repeatedly emphasized that Taiwan and China are linked by common cultural roots.

Cultural exchanges are a common language and emotional resonance between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and any attempt to dissociate Chinese culture from Taiwan will fail because Chinese culture has a long history and is deeply rooted in the blood of the Chinese people, did he declare. ” he told reporters on Monday after visiting the Palace Museum in Beijing.





Mas's comments were met with mixed responses in Taiwan. Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, said Mas's comments represented only his personal views and respected his travel itinerary.

The pro-China opposition Kuomintang, or KMT, said it hoped the meeting between Ma and Xi could continue to promote a better basis for cross-strait exchanges in the future.

In addition to serving two terms as president, Ma was the former chairman of the KMT.

According to reports in Taiwan, current KMT Chairman Eric Chu has been invited to lead a delegation of party members for a visit to China in June. In response, the KMT said that if there were any upcoming overseas trips, it would announce them in a timely manner.

Counter-narratives

The mass meeting, which was originally scheduled for Monday but was postponed at the last minute to Wednesday, comes in the middle of a busy week of meetings in Washington. The leaders of the United States and Japan hold a bilateral meeting. After that, the two men will be joined by the President of the Philippines for a trilateral summit on Thursday. A key driver of both meetings is the three countries' shared concerns over China's growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

Some analysts say the timing of the Ma-Xi meeting shows it is part of Beijing's efforts to postpone high-level summits.

Beijing wants to show that it is in a position of power in relation to the alliance's big meeting in Washington, Lev Nachman, a political scientist at Taiwan's National Chengchi University, told VOA by telephone.

Chen, of Soochow University, added that Beijing wanted to use Mas's trip to reiterate its opposition to foreign interference in Taiwan-related affairs. The Chinese government is using his trip to achieve its own strategic goals, and Ma is happy to accompany them, he told VOA.

During his speech on Wednesday, Xi stressed that external forces cannot stop the historic trend of family and country reuniting.

According to the Center for Election Studies at National Chengchi University, support for unification as quickly as possible has long been very low in Taiwan, with 1.2% supporting this option in 2023. The center has been tracking opinions since 1994, two years before Taiwan held its first direct presidential elections.

A recent Pew Research Center poll released in January found that most respondents, 67 percent, identify as primarily Taiwanese, while 28 percent consider themselves primarily Taiwanese and Chinese. About 3% consider themselves primarily Chinese.

Given that the meeting also comes weeks before the inauguration of Taiwan's new government under the pro-sovereignty DPP on May 20, Chen and Nachman said Beijing was trying to reinforce the narrative that the KMT can bring peace in the Taiwan Strait while the DPP only reinforces the discourse. wants to sabotage relations between the two sides of the strait.

Both believe Beijing's attempt to influence Taiwanese public opinion will have limited results.

The Chinese government's speech does not provide enough context to reassure Taiwanese voters, Nachman told VOA.

Furthermore, Chen believes Mas's trip will not have much impact on the state of cross-Strait relations.

His trip is part of China's overall strategy against Taiwan, where it is trying to offer advantages to opposition parties while continuing to launch different types of threats against the ruling party, he said.