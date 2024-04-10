Politics
Queue for Jokowi's open house was chaotic, palace apologized
Wednesday April 10, 2024 – 5:57 p.m. WIB
Jakarta The open day hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Central Jakarta was chaotic as queues overflowed during Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriyah on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. For this incident, the Palace also apologized.
Read also:
Temporary opening and closure implemented on MBZ Flyover toll road
Head of the Presidential Secretariat Protocol Office Yusuf Permana said his party understands the public's great enthusiasm to meet President Jokowi during Eid 2024.
“We understand the enthusiasm of people who want to attend the open day at the Palace with the President and the First Lady. We really respect, appreciate and thank the people who came to the Palace,” Yusuf told reporters Wednesday, April 10 . 2024.
Read also:
PDIP Secretary General regarding Megawati's friends at the open house: What shows Indonesia's commitment is not to the family
Yusuf admitted that there were limits to the implementation of President Jokowi's open day. He also apologized because the Palace could not accommodate the presence of the entire community.
“As we said, we also have limited time, including preparations for Zuhur prayers. We apologize if we cannot accommodate the entire population,” he said.
Read also:
TKN President Prabowo-Gibran present at Megawati Open Day, PDIP gives this explanation
Yusuf continued, his party will use this issue as an assessment in the future. Especially in providing services to the community.
“Of course it will be an assessment so that we can provide the best service to the community,” Yusuf concluded.
Previously, it was reported that thousands of people flocked to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta so they could meet President Joko Widodo during the open day. There were also those who came from far away, bringing all their family members to meet and shake hands with President Jokowi. One of them is a Bandung resident named Wawan Dermawan (50).
He admitted that he left for Jakarta from Cicendo on his motorcycle early this morning around 01:00 WIB. According to Jokowi, this open house moment should not be missed, because last year no such activities took place in Jakarta.
Wawan rode alone on his iron horse from the Flower City and arrived at the Istiqlal mosque at dawn. He admitted that he deliberately wanted to pray Eid al-Fitr at the Istiqlal Mosque during Eid this year, because he knew Jokowi was also praying there.
According to him, the moment of being able to pray in the same mosque with Jokowi is rarely repeated, so he did not want to miss it. “I first rode a motorbike at one o'clock in the morning to Istiqlal to pray there because Pak Jokowi also prays at Istiqlal,” he said, Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
After Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque, Wawanbaru left for the palace. He alone did not invite his children and his wife. Meanwhile, Wawan admitted that he had long been amazed by the figure of the former governor of DKI Jakarta. That's why he was ready to leave his house early in the morning for Jakarta.
“I'll just be alone, because it's complicated if I bring my wife and my children,” he said.
Unlike Wawan, other residents chose to attend Jokowi's open house by bringing their families. His name is Andy. Along with his wife and two children, Andy admitted that he queued up to meet Jokowi after Eid al-Fitr prayers at his residence in Jatinegara area, East Jakarta.
Andy admitted that he was in the same village as Jokowi, that is, from Solo. He admitted that he knew there was information about the open house from television broadcasts. From there, he immediately made plans to meet Jokowi this year and then travel with his family to meet other family members and vacation with his children.
“I share the same village with Pak Jokowi. I am a fan of Pak Jokowi,” Andy added.
Next page
Previously, it was reported that thousands of people flocked to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta so they could meet President Joko Widodo during the open day. There were also those who came from far away, bringing all their family members to meet and shake hands with President Jokowi. One of them is a Bandung resident named Wawan Dermawan (50).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.viva.co.id/berita/nasional/1704562-antre-open-house-jokowi-sempat-ricuh-istana-minta-maaf
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump stops at Atlanta Chick-fil-A | Video
- Dow shareholders must help secure justice for the Bhopal victims
- Queue for Jokowi's open house was chaotic, palace apologized
- Monkey Man review: Dev Patel brings bloody, culturally rich energy to revenge cinema | Entertainment
- A breakthrough in next-generation digital displays
- Gift of hope and faith: parents remember how Sure Start was a lifeline | Children
- A 2.6 magnitude aftershock was felt – NBC New York
- Why I might leave the United States even if Trump loses
- Junior Pope: Ogbonge Nollywood actor dies aged 39
- – Table tennis Scotland
- The most universal medium: using fashion as a means of political expression
- US businesses need to start talking about climate change | Leeds Business School