Queue for Jokowi's open house was chaotic, palace apologized

Jakarta The open day hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Central Jakarta was chaotic as queues overflowed during Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriyah on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. For this incident, the Palace also apologized.

Head of the Presidential Secretariat Protocol Office Yusuf Permana said his party understands the public's great enthusiasm to meet President Jokowi during Eid 2024.

“We understand the enthusiasm of people who want to attend the open day at the Palace with the President and the First Lady. We really respect, appreciate and thank the people who came to the Palace,” Yusuf told reporters Wednesday, April 10 . 2024.

Yusuf admitted that there were limits to the implementation of President Jokowi's open day. He also apologized because the Palace could not accommodate the presence of the entire community.

“As we said, we also have limited time, including preparations for Zuhur prayers. We apologize if we cannot accommodate the entire population,” he said.

Yusuf continued, his party will use this issue as an assessment in the future. Especially in providing services to the community.

“Of course it will be an assessment so that we can provide the best service to the community,” Yusuf concluded.

Previously, it was reported that thousands of people flocked to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta so they could meet President Joko Widodo during the open day. There were also those who came from far away, bringing all their family members to meet and shake hands with President Jokowi. One of them is a Bandung resident named Wawan Dermawan (50).

He admitted that he left for Jakarta from Cicendo on his motorcycle early this morning around 01:00 WIB. According to Jokowi, this open house moment should not be missed, because last year no such activities took place in Jakarta.

Wawan rode alone on his iron horse from the Flower City and arrived at the Istiqlal mosque at dawn. He admitted that he deliberately wanted to pray Eid al-Fitr at the Istiqlal Mosque during Eid this year, because he knew Jokowi was also praying there.

According to him, the moment of being able to pray in the same mosque with Jokowi is rarely repeated, so he did not want to miss it. “I first rode a motorbike at one o'clock in the morning to Istiqlal to pray there because Pak Jokowi also prays at Istiqlal,” he said, Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

 President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) holds Eid 2024 open day at the State Palace Photo : Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat

After Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque, Wawanbaru left for the palace. He alone did not invite his children and his wife. Meanwhile, Wawan admitted that he had long been amazed by the figure of the former governor of DKI Jakarta. That's why he was ready to leave his house early in the morning for Jakarta.

“I'll just be alone, because it's complicated if I bring my wife and my children,” he said.

Unlike Wawan, other residents chose to attend Jokowi's open house by bringing their families. His name is Andy. Along with his wife and two children, Andy admitted that he queued up to meet Jokowi after Eid al-Fitr prayers at his residence in Jatinegara area, East Jakarta.

Andy admitted that he was in the same village as Jokowi, that is, from Solo. He admitted that he knew there was information about the open house from television broadcasts. From there, he immediately made plans to meet Jokowi this year and then travel with his family to meet other family members and vacation with his children.

“I share the same village with Pak Jokowi. I am a fan of Pak Jokowi,” Andy added.