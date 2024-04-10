Donald Trump stops at Atlanta Chick-fil-A | Video





The former president visited a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Vine City on Wednesday.

ATLANTA Former President Donald Trump stopped at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta on Wednesday on his way to a fundraiser.

Trump landed in Atlanta shortly before noon, then later visited Chick-fil-A in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood at 875 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

The former president and 2024 Republican candidate spoke with restaurant employees and customers, took photos with guests and signed a hat. He ordered 30 milkshakes and handed them out to people in the restaurant.

RELATED: Former President Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta for fundraising event

Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraising luncheon Wednesday in Atlanta with hosts including former senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, according to a flyer for the event obtained by 11Alive. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones also posted on X that he would be among the hosts.

Trump is in Atlanta this week to appeal Judge Scott McAfee's rejection of his attempt to throw out the RICO case for the 2020 election on First Amendment grounds. Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis filed a response with the Georgia Court of Appeals asking them to dismiss the appeal.

The Atlanta fundraising luncheon follows a $50 million fundraiser Trump reportedly hosted in Florida and just two weeks after President Joe Biden reportedly brought in $25 million.

Republican political analyst Brian Robinson of Robinson Republic Communications said the Biden and Trump campaigns would likely spend a lot of money per single vote in key states like Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona. He said that in most campaign cycles, both parties rely on their loyal voter base. However, he said the 2024 presidential election depends on the casual voter, and that's where most campaigns will invest their funds.

So you're going to see huge operations on both sides targeting this person and making sure they vote or trying to dissuade them from voting if you think they're going to vote for the other guy,” he said. he declares.

(editor's note: An original version of this article stated that Trump said the store owner was a member of one of his golf clubs; Chick-fil-A contacted 11Alive to say the owner did not know not Trump. It is unclear whether Trump could I was referring to someone else.)

News comes quickly. Stream it faster with our redesigned 11Alive+ app.

Watch TV news, breaking news, and get the latest sports, weather, and VERIFY content, 24/7. Available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Text “more” to 404-885-7600 to download 11Alive+ and stream now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.11alive.com/article/news/local/donald-trump-stops-atlanta-chick-fil-a/85-80402109-2bcf-4958-8a1a-c7799b9e1d02 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos