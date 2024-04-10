



Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images The latest madness of the conspirators Ousting Rishi Sunak after the May 2 local elections means persuading Boris Johnson to support Priti Patel. Liz Truss then rushes in and, boom, the former Home Secretary is miraculously installed as Prime Minister, to popular acclaim. Sunak is pleading with his No.10 team to stick with him rather than quit now while he is still employable. Downing Street is said to be privately promising to look after them after the almost inevitable defeat. Nobody buys Sunaks' denials. They all think he's planning a life after politics. The scandal of the sordid honeytrap, whereby the blackmailed Tory MP William Wragg slipped his tormentor the telephone numbers of his colleagues (Wragg has now resigned as whip), only intensified Tory attempts to harass Angela Rayner on a former council house sale nine years ago. The Labor Party's deputy leader is working to bring out all guns blazing against billionaire Michael Ashcroft, identified in the 2017 Paradise Papers as a non-dom, and Email And Mail Sunday owner Jonathan Harmsworth, who inherited the papers through a Jersey trust and offshore entity. But it is being held back, I am told, by party spokesman Matthew Doyle, who believes a more conciliatory approach to the conservative press could pay dividends in the future. Good luck with that. Far from promising bitter medicine for the NHS, Wes Streeting's April Fool's Day jokes he was about to launch weekly cooking slot on ITV Lorraine with cheap, quick and healthy recipes you can make at home in 15 minutes, they have fooled sleepy whiners, with Ofcom receiving complaints about a scam slot machine. MPs liven up debates during boring debates with private jokes. Backbench bad boy Alec Shelbrooke, a former defense minister with a mane of hair similar to Gaston's, messaged Simon Hoare to complain that the nodding local government minister's baldness was creating a stroboscopic effect. The response used unparliamentary language. After all, conservatives must find their own distractions in these uncertain times. We live in the age of email and yet this happens King Charles had to receive by fax the official resignation of Mark Drakeford, then a second fax to record the election of Vaughan Gethings as the new Prime Minister of Wales. Presumably the homing pigeons were all on vacation. Select and enter your email address Saturday reading



The father of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoylesformer union leader, Labor MP and peer Doug Hoyle, reduced his age by four years some time ago in the Lords, leading some media to report that he had died aged 94 (incorrect) and d 'others. 98 (correct). Old comrades whispered that the skillful tactician remained young at heart. [See also: George Galloway makes the top three flightiest MPs of all time]

