'Spreading lies': PM Modi hits back at Indian bloc for saying 'Constitution is in danger' if NDA returns





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit back at India's opposition bloc for saying the Constitution would be amended if the NDA returned to power for a third term. The Prime Minister called it an old narrative, which he said was also used against former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee. “The INDI alliance and its people are spreading lies that if Modi is voted to power for the third time, it will endanger democracy and the constitution,” he said while addressing a rally in Ramtek, in Maharashtra. “This is not a new narrative. I have seen them using the same tactics ever since I entered politics. They already used this strategy when Atal ji's government was formed. It is obvious that they are lacking original ideas.” The INDI alliance and its citizens are spreading lies that if Modi is voted to power for the third time, it will endanger democracy and the constitution… This is not a new story. I have seen them use the same tactics since I entered politics. They have BJP (@BJP4India) April 10, 2024 Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have claimed that if Modi returns to power for another term, the BJP government will amend the Constitution. Last month, Rahul Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Modi and said his “silence” over the remark made by Anantkumar Hegde, BJP MP from Uttara Kannada, was “dangerous”. Hegde had said the Constitution could be amended to reverse all the “anti-Hindu” changes made in it during the Congress regime. Addressing a public gathering, Hegde said the amendment could take place if the BJP gets a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament and states. The former Congress leader said Hegde's statement was a “public declaration of the hidden intentions of Narendra Modi and his 'Sangh Parivar'”. Besides Gandhi, Parakala Prabhakar, husband of political economist and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also made similar accusations and said that if Prime Minister Modi returns for another term, there will be no elections in the country. He also claimed that the NDA government would amend the Constitution and map of the country during its third term. Prime Minister Modi today rejected the accusations and said his government was working for the poor. He said the BJP's mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is the true spirit of the Constitution. But the family parties, he added, have always insulted this spirit of the Constitution. “By telling lies about social justice, these people continued to promote their own families.” Modi also slammed the Congress for its opposition to the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). He said the CAA grants citizenship because the biggest beneficiaries are Dalits. “No matter how much they oppose it, every eligible person will get citizenship under the CAA. This is Modi's guarantee!” he added. “Dynastic parties have always served the interests of their own families. During their rule, SC, ST and OBC families were deprived of basic needs for decades. Modi worked for the poor. True social justice is when Modi guarantees the benefits of “This is what true secularism is because it leaves no room for discrimination. The beneficiaries are not excluded and 100% of the people get what is due to them,” he added. The BJP removed Anant Hegde from Uttara Kannada and fielded Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

