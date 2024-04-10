Ahmad Basarah says Megawati will not attend President Joko Widodo's funeral





Jakarta, Gesuri.id – PDI Perjuangan DPP Chairman Ahmad Basarah said that PDI Perjuangan General Chairman Megawati Soekarno Putri will not attend the open house hosted by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace. Signals regarding Jokowi's desire to meet with all former presidents and vice presidents, including Megawati, appear to be ignored by PDI Chairman Perjuangan. Once again, Mrs. Mega's tradition is that every Eid al-Fitr, she usually celebrates the first Eid with her extended family, sons, daughters and grandchildren. “Then we from the DPP PDI Perjuangan and other people close to Bu Mega usually also celebrate Eid in Teuku Umar,” said Basarah at the DPP PDI Perjuangan Office, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday (10/4 /2024). What I have noted so far is that throughout Ms. Mega's history of celebrating Eid al-Fitr, she usually held an open house at her residence. But perhaps because of a situation like this, the open house he organized at his house in Teuku Umar 29 was held on a limited basis. “That means not inviting openly, as senior state officials do at open houses,” he added. Furthermore, Basarah said that it is possible that Megawati will meet presidential candidate number 02 Prabowo Subianto during Eid this time. However, he did not specify when the informal meeting between the two national figures would take place. Let us wait for the state's political relations to regain momentum after the completion of the PHPU session at the Constitutional Court. “But personally, I think that even though Ms. Mega and Mr. Prabowo did not meet physically, between the hearts of Ms. Mega and Mr. Prabowo, I think there was a mutual inner contact between the two of them” , he concluded. . Source

