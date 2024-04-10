Donald Trump's Hush-Money trial: what you need to know





Barring a last-minute delay, Donald Trump is expected to appear in a Manhattan courthouse on Monday for the historic start of his first criminal trial.

The case involves his alleged falsification of business records to conceal a discreet payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. The trial will mark the first time in history that an ex-president has been criminally prosecuted before court and could keep Trump off the campaign trail for more than a month as he prepares for a return to the White House.

Trump faces 34 counts in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who accused Trump of falsifying his companies' financial records and orchestrating a scheme to influence the Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused Bragg of leading a politically motivated witch hunt against him.

The unprecedented case is the first of four Trump criminal cases to go to trial and could be the only one concluded before the November election. The trial is expected to last six weeks, beginning with jury selection on Monday. Prospective jurors will be asked if they have ever attended one of the Trump rallies, belong to groups like the Proud Boys or Antifa, or volunteered with a political entity associated with the former president, according to a letter the judge provided to attorneys.

Here's what you need to know about Trump's secret trial.

What are the legal issues?

Prosecutors will try to prove Trump is guilty of keeping false business records in an attempt to hide a secret $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who claimed she had a sexual relationship with him in 2006. The payments were allegedly made to prevent Daniels from speaking publicly about the affair during the final weeks of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

If convicted, Trump could face up to four years in prison on each of the 34 charges against him. Although paying hush money is not always illegal, prosecutors say Trump repaid his then-lawyer Michael Cohen in a series of installment payments processed by his firm, which prosecutors say were fraudulently disguised as corporate legal fees, in violation of New York law.

Under New York law, falsifying business records is generally a misdemeanor, but it can become a felony when there is an intent to defraud that includes intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal another crime. Bragg said the alleged payment scheme was intended to cover up violations of New York election law, which makes it a crime to conspire to illegally promote a candidate. He also said the $130,000 payment exceeded the federal campaign contribution limit and violated state tax laws.

The charges against Trump are all considered Class E felonies in New York, the lowest level of criminal charges in the state. Prosecutors will have to show that Trump not only falsified or caused the false seizure of business records, but did so to cover up another crime.

Will the trial be televised?

The trial is not expected to be televised because New York is one of three states that does not allow broadcast coverage of trial court proceedings. Federal judges sometimes make an exception to this long-standing rule barring cameras from their courtrooms, but the judge presiding over the secrecy case has already rejected previous media requests for greater access and he seems unlikely to change course.

Photos of Trump in the courtroom could, however, be allowed. When Trump was arraigned in Manhattan last April, Judge Juan Merchan allowed photographers to record still images before the arraignment, but ruled they would have to leave once the arraignment began. He also approved the installation of television cameras in the hallways of the Manhattan courthouse, but said reporters would not be allowed to carry electronic recording devices into the courtroom or into briefing rooms. overflow, saying the cameras could disrupt the dignity and decorum of the court and endanger people's safety. involved at risk.

Does Trump have to be there every day?

Under New York state law, Trump is required to attend his entire criminal trial in person, which could limit his ability to travel outside the state during his presidential campaign. The trial is expected to last up to six weeks, depending on the length of jury selection and whether the judge opts for a half-day of proceedings or days off to attend to other matters.

But Trump could benefit from some leniency from the judge. On the same day he is scheduled to appear in court for the trial to begin, Trump is also expected to be impeached in one of the civil suits stemming from the merger of his social media startup with a so-called blank check company. Judge Merchan could allow Trump to miss part of the secret trial to attend the deposition.

In the past, Trump has chosen to appear at some court proceedings that he was not required to attend, often holding news conferences with reporters outside courtrooms. He has used these appearances to amplify both his campaign messages and his assertion that all accusations against him are politically motivated.

Who are the witnesses?

Both Daniels and Cohen are expected to take the stand as prosecution witnesses, with Braggs' office hoping Cohen can directly tie Trump to the false business records.

Other witnesses could include former Playboy model Karen McDougala, who received a $150,000 payment from the National Enquirer for the rights to her story about an alleged affair with Trump, as well as members of Trump's inner circle, including including his longtime assistant Rhona Graff, his former director of Oval Office operations, Madeleine. Westerhout, and Hope Hicks, a former campaign and White House aide.

Trump's lawyers are expected to try to undermine Cohen's testimony by pointing out that he pleaded guilty to various federal crimes in 2018, including for his role in the secret payment, and that he and Trump had a falling out many years ago .

It is unclear whether Trump will take the stand in his own defense or whether his lawyers will call witnesses.

What happens if Trump is convicted?

If Trump is convicted, he could face up to four years in prison in New York on each charge, or a maximum of 136 years. And since falsifying business records is a state crime, only New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, could pardon him.

But given Trump's age, 77, lack of prior convictions, the fact that he is the first former president to face a criminal trial and that he could become president again, legal experts say he There is no guarantee that a conviction would result in a prison sentence. The judge is not required to jail Trump if he is found guilty by a jury; Most first-time offenders in nonviolent cases are often sentenced to probation, and Trump's unique position could raise a host of extraordinary questions and considerations during sentencing.

Trump can still run for president if convicted, or even go to prison, although it would raise an unprecedented and untested set of legal questions if he wins the election after being convicted of a crime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6965419/trump-hush-money-trial-legal-questions/

