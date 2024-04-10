Raj Thackeray says he was first in country to support Narendra Modi for PM, Congress responds





The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has extended its unconditional support to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Party chief Raj Thackeray said he was close to the BJP since it formed an alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena in the 1990s and remembered visiting Gujarat when Narendra Modi was a minister chief. The MNS chief insisted that he was the first in India to support Modi as prime minister, a claim that has since drawn a sharp retaliation from the Congress. Shiv Sena had formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party around 1990. After that, my relations with the BJPI increased, I went to Gujarat and established relations with Narendra Modi. After returning from there, I was asked how Gujarat was doing. I said that development was underway in Gujarat, but Maharashtra was way ahead. I was the first person in the country to say that Narendra Modi should be the Prime Minister of the country,” recalls Thackeray. There has been much talk about the possibility of Raj Thackeray's MNS joining the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The party has not yet presented any candidate for the upcoming elections. Congress leaders, however, insist that Thackeray's support will not affect the opposition coalition's electoral prospects. Party chief Vijay Wadettiwar also recalled that the MNS chief had taken a strong stand against Prime Minister Modi in 2019. “When Raj Thackeray visited Delhi, it was obvious that he would join hands with the BJP. But we did not expect a tiger to turn into a lamb so soon. A fighter like Raj Thackeray will become- he a slave?” » Wadettiwar asked while speaking to reporters. (With contribution from agencies) Stage alert!

