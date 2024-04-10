Conservatives deal new blow to President Johnson, defeating FISA rule after Trump push





House conservatives revolted against GOP leadership and defeated a vote on FISA rules Wednesday, the latest blow to Speaker Mike Johnson after former President Donald Trump called on Republicans to reject the bill of law.

Trump had urged House Republicans to reject the reauthorization bill before Wednesday's key procedural vote, adding to headaches for Republican leaders who have struggled to gain support for the legislation but were still trying to move forward and move the bill forward.

KILL FISA, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

This is the fourth time during Johnson's term that the House has failed a vote on the rules, a major embarrassment for leadership.

The tally was 193 to 228, with 19 Republicans opposing House GOP leadership and voting with Democrats to defeat the procedural vote and repeal a rule governing debate on the reauthorization bill as well as several other bills.

House Republicans are fiercely divided over how to handle the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, putting pressure on Johnson to find a way forward among competing factions within his conference. With the looming threat of a vote on his ouster, every action by Louisiana Republicans is subject to even more intense scrutiny, and the speaker has once again found himself in conflict with his right flank over the law on monitoring.

Johnson previously announced that the House would consider a FISA reauthorization bill this week. The bill, titled the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act, would reauthorize FISA Section 702 for five years and aims to impose a series of reforms.

However, in a sign of the difficulties ahead for GOP leaders, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has already said he will vote against the procedural vote expected Wednesday afternoon. .

Additionally, Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X, We Kill FISA, in response to Trump's Truth Social post. And Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett told CNN he would vote no on the rule. When told it would kill him, he responded, “Good.”

Separately, Trump and Johnson plan to hold a joint news conference Friday on what they call election integrity at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, three sources told CNN.

The move comes as the Republican leader of the House of Representatives fends off a challenge to his speakership amid a motion to overturn filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia Republican has yet to take the necessary steps to force a floor vote on the resolution, essentially keeping the threat in her pocket for now.

Multiple sources close to Johnson and Trump said the speaker's allies had asked the former president to publicly support Johnson, or at least stay out of the exchanges altogether.

Johnson told members during a closed-door conference Wednesday morning that he spoke with Trump Tuesday evening. But, according to the members, Johnson told them they did not discuss FISA.

Section 702 authority was extended through April 19 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The law, as it stands, authorizes the U.S. intelligence community to collect communications records of foreign persons based abroad, but it also authorizes the FBI to search the data it collects for information about Americans in what critics called circuitous research.

Searches for information on U.S. persons are governed by a set of internal rules and procedures designed to protect Americans' privacy and civil liberties, but critics say loopholes allow the FBI to search the data that it collects information on Americans rather than foreign adversaries without proper justification.

The complex politics surrounding the law have long united strange bedfellows: Some conservative Republicans have joined forces with progressive Democrats to push for reforms to the authority, while Democrats and Republicans, focused on security, opposed major new restrictions.

A major sticking point is whether the FBI should be required to obtain a warrant before querying the database for information on U.S. citizens.

In a sign of how difficult this issue has proven for House Republicans, leaders withdrew two surveillance bills in December amid internal GOP divisions. In February, a spokesperson for the president said the House would consider FISA reform at a later date to allow more time to build consensus on a path forward.

The authority also became a high-profile political target of conservative Republicans after it was revealed that another section of FISA was inappropriately used to surveil 2016 Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

In his call to kill FISA, Trump wrote on Truth Social: IT WAS ILLEGALLY USED AGAINST ME AND MANY OTHERS. THEY SPY ON MY CAMPAIGN!!!

FISA and Section 702 have been essential to intercepting the communications of dangerous foreign actors abroad, understanding threats to our country, countering our adversaries and saving countless American lives, Johnson said in a letter to colleagues Friday. Our responsibility is now simple: maintain the tool but strictly prohibit future abuse.

The speaker added that the bill the House is expected to pass includes reforms that will establish new procedures for policing the FBI, increase accountability at the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), impose sanctions for wrongdoing and will establish unprecedented transparency. throughout the FISA process so that we no longer have to wait years to uncover potential abuse.

CNN's Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

