a guide to pre-election British politics

D daytime television is a surprisingly dangerous place for a politician. During the 2019 general election campaign, Boris Johnson was chased into an industrial fridge by an intrepid reporter from Good Morning Britain, a chatty breakfast show. In 2012, during a live interview on This Morning, a usually light-hearted morning show, a presenter handed then-Prime Minister David Cameron a list of politicians suspected of pedophilia.

No wonder Sir Keir Starmer seemed worried before a recent grilling with Lorraine Kelly, a TV host. He shouldn't have been. Ms Kelly spoke for ten minutes about the working-class roots of the Labor leadership. Rather than a list of predators, Ms Kelly produced only a mug with young Sir Keir's face as a reminder that he was, according to internet lore, if not the real perpetrator, the inspiration for Mark Darcy, the bumbling lawyer but beautiful from Bridget Jones's diary. .

Mocking television interviews with the man who will probably be Prime Minister within a few months are now commonplace. Media coverage of the shadow cabinet has also been laudatory. By simply mentioning the word reform, Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is guaranteed to get a glowing article and a photo of himself looking stern. Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, gets the same treatment in praising the means, even the ends, of Margaret Thatcher. It doesn't stop there. A newspaper published a 2,000-word interview with Sir Keir on the merits of learning the flute. This can only mean one thing: bootlicking season is upon us.

There is speculation at Westminster that the polls will tighten and scrutiny of Labor will increase as the election approaches. So far, exactly the opposite has happened. Labor's poll lead remains solid at 20 percentage points, according to our tracker. Sycophancy, not surveillance, is the order of the day as journalists, lunatics and lobbyists scramble to curry favor with the incoming government.

Glowing profiles of people who may prove useful sources at some point in the business are coming in quickly. Sue Gray, Sir Keirs' chief of staff, was congratulated. His flaws as a civil servant, such as his almost sociopathic desire for secrecy, are brushed aside and his minor talents are praised. She's quite ruthless when it comes to timekeeping, one portrait noted. The tone is often that of a primary school teacher sending a report to a parent: a Labor official said Gray had been a good listener.

Everything changes during boot licking season. Flaws become strengths. Ms Reeves outlined her vision for the UK economy at a conference in March. Its monotony is rather exciting, one commenter suggested. Others applauded the shadow chancellor for his serious intervention, as if the former Bank of England economist had done well to resist the urge to start juggling. Vices become virtues. Sir Keir promising a number of left-wing policies to Labor members and then abandoning them is being hailed as an opposition leader doing his homework rather than the usual term: lying. Even suggesting that Labour's lead is fragile is a subtle way of deceiving: that is the message that Sir Keir's advisers, who are paranoid about squandering their advantage, want to send.

The chin of the right press is also coated with shoe polish. Almost all Labor leaders have been battered by the Sun, which prides itself on being Britain's most pugnacious tabloid. Only Sir Tony Blair has avoided such attacks. And it took years of effort and a 22-hour flight to Australia to convince Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who owns it. By contrast, Sir Keir spent much of his time as director of public prosecutions trying to jail Mr Murdoch's journalists for phone hacking.

If the Sun is always upset by this, he has a special way of showing it. The newspaper recently portrayed Ms Reeves as an iron chancellor aping Thatcher. When Sir Keir showed up for an interview on the SunOn his new YouTube channel, he endured a funny and awkward few minutes when he was asked if he took drugs while he was a lawyer. But the Sun himself splashed Sir Keir's tabloid-friendly argument that Nike was wrong to tamper with the flag on England's new football kit. Maybe bygones are bygones come boot licking season.

When it comes to business, the boot is supposed to be on the other side: it's Labor trying to woo business via a smoked salmon offensive led by Ms Reeves. It's backwards. A government can tax, regulate and fine, crushing big margins with a few strokes of the pen. The best a company can do is threaten to close a factory in a marginal location and sign a letter to Financial Times. So when the Labor Party held a $1,000-a-person business conference at the Oval cricket ground in February, the place was full of public affairs people with a taste for leather.

We're gonna need a bigger boot

Bootlicking always comes to an end. People cheer politicians on the way up and boo them on the way down. Mr. Johnson was a unique asset before he became a unique liability. Theresa May went from Brexit Boudica to Maybot, a defective droid, in just a few months. Rishi Sunak was once Dishy Rishi, Britain's most popular politician, dazzling journalists with his ability to create a pivot table in Excel. Excel skills remain high; personal evaluations do not.

What is sometimes attributed to a bias in favor of conservatives is often simply a bias in favor of power. Britain is so centralized that a competent government can bend political reality to its will, whether it be spending plans (which are treated as reality, no matter how absurd) or the agenda media (which is always determined by announcements made by Downing Street). However, the Conservative government finds itself in such a dire situation that this magic has faded. Labor is not yet in power. But the honeymoon has already begun. The tongue will meet the leather for some time to come.