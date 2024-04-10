MPs dil se… moments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi | Bhopal News

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in the next five years he would open all the lockers where corruption money has been stored. Over the next five years, this work will be accelerated. This is a guarantee from Modi, he said at a public meeting in Balaghat, neighboring Chhattisgarh.They (the opposition) are abusing Modi and threatening him, while I have left everything to work on my mission of serving the nation. For Modi, my India is my family. Those who entered politics to fill their pigeonholes should not threaten Modi as Modi is in the habit of spending his own income for the country, the Prime Minister said.Referring to the action of the ED and other central agencies, the Prime Minister said, “Since the BJP government was formed, it is closing all doors of corruption. The BJP government sends the money meant for the poor directly to their accounts. Those who pillaged this country are facing legal proceedings. Hundreds of millions of dollars are recovered from the ownership of dynastic political parties. And Congress and its allies are holding rallies in support of the corrupt. I say bhrastachar hatao, while they say bhrashtachari bachao.This was Modi's second campaign visit to Madhya Pradesh in three days. After a mega roadshow in Jabalpur on Sunday, the Prime Minister was in Balaghat on Tuesday to seek votes for BJP candidates Faggan Singh Kulaste in the Mandla and Bharti Pardhi tribal reserved seat in Balaghat.

Development of MPs is Modis' guarantee: PM



After ten years of BJP rule, a lot has been achieved and yet this is just the beginning of the country's development, the Prime Minister said.

The development of Madhya Pradesh and the country is Modis’ guarantee. This developmental change happened after just 10 years of hard work. A lot of work has been done, and yet for Modi it is just a trailer, the Prime Minister said. There is still much to do and the country must move forward, he said.

PM Modi went on to say: You know my life and have observed and tested me thoroughly. Aap ne dekha hai ki Modi mauj ke liyepaida nehi hua hai (You have seen that Modi was not born to have fun). Modi works for the country, for you and for the bright future of your children.

He said people often ask him why he says it's a trailer, when so much has been accomplished. In villages during Diwali, if a rocket (firework) is to be lit, you must have seen children lighting a phooljhari (magic spark) first. Then, from a distance, they light the rocket with the phooljhari and the rocket takes off. Similarly, Modi’s work so far is a phooljhari. The real Diwali of optimal development of India is yet to come.

The Prime Minister said the BJP was working for the underprivileged, to respect the poor, the backward and the tribals who were not recognized by the previous governments. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP-led Center is giving free rations to 5.5 million needy people and 44 lakh people were without shelter until it takes oath, said Prime Minister minister.

There was a time when only 10% of households in Madhya Pradesh had access to tap water. Now, 70 lakh houses are getting tap water and over 80 lakh farmers are getting payment under the leadership of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, he said.

Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Shahdol are among the six MP seats that will be voted on in the first phase on April 19. Mandla and Shahdol are reserved tribal seats and Balaghat has a large tribal population.

On Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed public meetings in Mandla and Shahdol, where he claimed that the BJP wanted to remove tribal rights over land, forests and water.

Responding to this allegation, Prime Minister Modi said in Balagh, the Congress has taken away the tribals from their rights to water, forest and land. Now, the tribes are taking advantage of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act and the BJP government has given land pattas to the tribes. The Mohan Yadav (MP) government is working night and day for the development of tribal societies.

In his 28-minute speech, Prime Minister Modi came down hard on the Congress and the INDIA bloc. He claimed that the Congress was still prey to its old mentality.

When the BJP wanted to nominate the first woman tribal president, the Congress did all it could to defeat her, he said. The Congress did not recognize tribal freedom fighters like Govind Guru. Our government has accorded this recognition and honor to Govind Guru, Tantiya Mama and has started observing Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, PM Modi said.

Attacking the INDIE coalition, the Prime Minister claimed that the Congress had formed an INDI alliance against the country. They fight against each other but claim to have united to stop Modi. In reality, they should not stop Modi, they want to stop the development of the country. This is why they are abusing Modi and threatening him, he said.

Calling himself a bhakt of Lord Mahakal, the Prime Minister said: Modi only stoops before the people or before Lord Mahakal. I learned to resist abuse and humiliation. And I also learned how to send anti-Indian forces to their logical end. Modi will not be afraid of their threats. The INDI Alliance is angry and the entire country is watching. Modi guarantees the security of the country, and they abuse it. Modi completes the guarantee of abrogation of Article 370 and they start speaking the language of Pakistan. Modi guarantees safety and protection of women and they don't care.

When the idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated earlier this year, the opposition alliance misused him, the Prime Minister said. It does not matter if the abuses were aimed at Modi, but they also threaten to destroy Sanatan Dharma, the Prime Minister said.

He said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a mission for building a new India and an election to give new energy to the development of the country and Madhya Pradesh. When at the G20 the most impossible decisions in the world are taken in India, then every Indian feels empowered. When we talk about India, from the US to Australia, every Indian feels their respect increases, Modi said. There was a time when the Congress government went to other countries to solve our problems. But today times have changed and major countries of the world engaged in conflicts against each other are coming to India to talk about their problems. Seeing this, every Indian feels proud. This election aims to energize this new aspect of the country, he said.

RaGa joins the mahua pickers, tastes some fruit and says it's not bad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday spent time with mahua collectors as he traveled by road from Shahdol to Umaria in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

He tasted a mahua fruit after picking it up from the ground and said: Not bad.

The former AICC chief addressed two public meetings in Seoni and Shahdol on Monday as an MP and was expected to return to Jabalpur and then travel to New Delhi. However, he had to stop for the night in the town of Shahdol as bad weather and lack of fuel grounded his helicopter. He had dinner at a dhaba and spent the night at a local hotel. Tuesday morning, he left for Umaria, 70 km away, where a helicopter was waiting for him.

On the way, he saw mahua collectors and stopped the convoy. He came out, approached the women and then began discussing with them mahua, known as the essence of tribal life in India. He asked them how much they harvested per day and what they earned. Rahul even picked some fruits from the ground with the women and then bit into one.

PCC chief Jitu Patwari shared a video of Rahul's interaction and tweeted: The forest is the main source of income for the tribal community. That’s why we’re committed to protecting tribal water, forests, and lands.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan searched Rahul's helicopter which was said to be running out of fuel and told reporters: The Congress's fuel has run out. Now they can no longer take off.