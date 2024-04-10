Donald Trump has just suffered “the ultimate insult”Mary Trump





Donald Trump's niece says investors delivered the “ultimate insult” to the former president by betting on his media and technology company to fail.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group Corp are now subject to short selling. As of 10:18 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 10, TMTG, which trades under the ticker symbol DJT, was down 23.8 percent over the past week.

Psychologist and writer Mary Trump speaks Tuesday in her Substack newsletter about the stock's recent problems. “Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group [TMTG]has been in freefall since its IPO,” she wrote. “It's so bad that yesterday's continued decline in stock value has erased all gains since DJT stock began trading.

“It is less than half the opening price of $79 when it debuted on March 26, sending his net worth plummeting,” Mary Trump wrote. “The decline led investors to short the stock…the ultimate insult.”

Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Miami tournament, April 7, 2024, in Florida. Investors in former president's media and technology group delivered ultimate insult, niece says. Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Miami tournament, April 7, 2024, in Florida. Investors in former president's media and technology group delivered ultimate insult, niece says. Arturo Jiménez/Anadolu via Getty Images

As of Tuesday, the stock was down about 44 percent from its closing high of $66.22 on March 27, as Bloomberg reported.

On March 22, TMTG debuted in the market after merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp., an existing shell company. The company was initially supported by Trump supporters, which caused its value to soar.

But just eight days after an initial surge in trading at its IPO, shares of DJT's parent company fell more than 20% after the company disclosed a net loss of more than $58 million end of 2023.

News that TMTG generated just $4.1 million in revenue last year raised concerns about its long-term future and likely spooked investors.

The fall in stock value caused the company to lose about $2 billion, the value of Trump's majority stake of 57%.

According to Mary Trump, “Donald can't do much at the moment because he is prohibited from selling or borrowing his shares for six months.” The former president is in fact bound by a blocking agreement which does not allow him to sell or borrow against any of his shares for six months.

With TMTG shares now selling as quickly as they were on its launch day, it appears investors are betting on its downfall; but Trump will have to wait until September to cash in.

But the former president expressed confidence in the company, writing last week on his social media platform Truth Social that TMTG is “very strong, with over $200,000,000 in CASH and ZERO DEBT.”

