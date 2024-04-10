Erdogan offers condolences to Hamas leader for killing of his sons in Gaza (presidency)

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden issued some of his harshest criticism yet of Israel's war against Hamas, calling its approach a mistake as the country faces a legal deadline on Wednesday to prove that it is not limiting its aid to hunger-stricken Gaza.

As global outrage over the toll inflicted by the six-month-old war mounts, Biden chastised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his handling of the conflict and reiterated the need for a ceasefire.

I think what he is doing is wrong. I don't agree with his approach, Biden told Spanish-language television station Univision in an interview broadcast Tuesday evening.

He urged Netanyahu to simply call for a ceasefire and allow, for the next six or eight weeks, full access to all food and medicine entering the country, in remarks that underscored the radical change tone from Israel's main ally and military supporter.

Biden's comments come as U.S., Qatari and Egyptian mediators seek progress on a truce and hostage release deal that also proposes stepping up aid deliveries to address the worsening food crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Israel insists it is not limiting its aid and has complied with requests from the United States and the United Nations to increase deliveries.

The government faces a deadline set by the country's Supreme Court on Wednesday to demonstrate that it has taken steps to increase the flow of humanitarian goods.

The case was brought by five NGOs who accuse Israel of restricting the entry of basic necessities and not providing basic necessities to Gazans.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Tuesday that following reports of impending famine, more than 40 percent of food delivery missions were turned away in February and March. None of UNRWA's food convoys have been approved since March, the statement added.

Humanitarians have accused Israel of using starvation as a method of warfare in Gaza, where U.N. experts say 1.1 million people, half the population, suffer from catastrophic food insecurity.

The Israeli agency that oversees supplies to the territory, COGAT, said 741 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday and Monday, and another 468 on Tuesday.

Before the war began on October 7, around 500 trucks supplied Gaza daily.

Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said recent days had seen a dramatic change in deliveries to Gaza, but added that Israel needed to do more.

We live in famine-like conditions in Gaza and supermarkets stocked with food just miles away, she told U.S. lawmakers at a hearing Tuesday.

The White House said Israel had taken some steps toward securing a truce, while Hamas' response was far from encouraging.

Under the latest proposal, fighting would cease for six weeks, around 40 women and children hostages in Gaza would be exchanged for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, and up to 500 humanitarian trucks would enter Gaza per day, according to a Hamas source. .

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of failing to respond to demands for an end to the war, while Netanyahu maintains that Israel must achieve the dual goals of repatriating all our hostages and eliminating the gang's militants. Gaza.

Finding himself increasingly isolated internationally over the bloodiest war in Gaza's history, Netanyahu told military recruits on Tuesday that no force in the world would stop Israeli troops from entering the city from Rafah, south of Gaza.

We will complete the elimination of Hamass battalions, including in Rafah, he said, having previously said that a date for the operation had been set.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had no indication of an imminent attack on the city, the latest in Gaza to be the target of a ground invasion and where refuge around 1.5 million Palestinians.

Blinken added that he doubted Israel would attack Rafah before next week, when a delegation is scheduled to visit Washington.

U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed objections to such an attack, including during Biden's call last week with Netanyahu.

A full-scale military invasion of Rafah would have an extremely detrimental effect on civilians trapped there and ultimately harm Israel's security, said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Israel has issued a tender for 40,000 large tents, according to a document posted on the Defense Ministry website, as part of its preparations to evacuate Rafah ahead of an offensive, a government source said under cover of anonymity.

The war broke out with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Palestinian militants also took more than 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in Gaza, 34 of whom died according to the Israeli military.

The Israeli retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,360 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territories.

The carnage wrought by the war was on full display at the destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where rescue teams and relatives searched for human remains among piles of concrete and twisted rebar.

Health workers in white hazmat suits wandered between bombed buildings while diggers searched through piles of rubble.

The smell of death is everywhere, said Motasem Salah, director of the Gaza Emergency Operations Center.

The World Health Organization said the two-week Israeli raid had turned Gaza's largest medical complex into ruins.

When the dead are buried properly, they can be identified later through forensic examinations, offering some consolation to relatives, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media on Tuesday. This war is a moral failure of humanity.