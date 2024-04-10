Former President Donald Trump visits Chick-fil-A during fundraising stop in Atlanta WSB-TV Channel 2





ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is in Atlanta for a fundraising stop as part of his campaign to become president again and stopped at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A, surprising customers inside .

Trump arrived in Atlanta around 11 a.m. and is expected to attend a fundraising luncheon.

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is embedded in his motorcade and will have LIVE updates on his metro visit from Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

While there, Fernandes asked Trump about his stance on abortion, an important issue that will be at the center of the presidential race.

TRENDING STORIES:

Trump said that should be left to the states.

All we do now is the states, their rights and what we wanted to do is bring it back to the states, Trump said. This has been a fight for 53 years, and now the states are taking it on.

Trump also said he had done more for the people of Atlanta than any other president and that polling was very good in the state.

RELATED NEWS:

Trump and other defendants file appeal allowing Fani Willis to stay in election interference case. The appeal argues that the indictment should have been dismissed and Willis and his team should have been disqualified from the case.

Cox Media Group 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/former-president-donald-trump-visits-chick-fil-a-during-fundraising-stop-atlanta/56QEEVY7IZC2VAXQJ5DQVHCCWQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos