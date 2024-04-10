While Raj Thackeray supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cousin Uddhav Thackeray's party targets him





Raj Thackeray said, “The MNS will unconditionally support the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP. This is only for PM Modi. » Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Sanjay Raut today lashed out at MNS chief and Uddhav Thackeray's cousin Raj Thackeray, saying doubt arises in people's minds when a group formed to safeguard the pride of Maharashtra supports its “enemies”. Sanjay Raut's comments come a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray announced his unconditional support for the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the state and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS leader did not say whether his party, which has not fielded any candidate so far, would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut said his party is fighting for the pride of Maharashtra. “Business is being driven out of Maharashtra, attempts are being made to break and paralyze Mumbai. In such circumstances, if a party formed for the pride of Maharashtra supports the enemies of Maharashtra, then a doubt arises in the minds of people. It (Raj Thackeray) has to answer questions,” Raut said. On Tuesday, addressing his party's annual rally in Mumbai on the occasion of Gudi Padwa (traditional Maharashtra New Year which symbolizes a new beginning and auspiciousness), Raj Thackeray said he expects Prime Minister Modi is focusing on the concerns of the youth and has argued that the state should get a bigger share. of central revenue, keeping in mind the taxes it pays. “I have no expectations. When the country needs strong leadership, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will unconditionally support the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP. This is only for Narendra Modi,” he asserted . Uddhav Thackeray parted ways with his long-time ally BJP in 2019 over the issue of sharing the chief minister's post and formed a government in alliance with the Congress and the (then undivided) NCP. The Shiv Sena saw a split in June 2022 when a majority of its MLAs, led by current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, revolted against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray resigned as CM after the revolt. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

