Palace apologizes, this is the timeline of Jokowi's chaotic open house





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Presidential Palace responded to the chaos during the event open day President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the State Palace on Wednesday afternoon, April 10, 2024. Head of the Presidential Secretariat Protocol Office Yusuf Permana said the Palace understands that the enthusiasm of those present is high. However, Yusuf said the palace had made it clear that time was limited, including for preparations for midday prayers. “We apologize if we cannot accommodate everyone,” he said in a short message. The chaos of the moment open day happened when residents rushed into the palace complex at 11:20 WIB. First, residents broke into the State Ministry Secretariat office, Jalan Veteran, Central Jakarta. They hit a barrier installed by security guards. The barrier was broken. The residents then entered the Palace complex without following protocol instructions. They did not participate in the inspection and simply walked through the detector door. Guests also bring all their belongings, including cell phones, entry to which is effectively prohibited. A number of residents then gathered outside the entrance to the palace lounge to meet Jokowi. However, security guards guarding the front gate did not allow residents to enter. Advertisement Unable to go to the Friendship Hall and shake Jokowi's hand, residents immediately approached the tent where basic foodstuffs were distributed. This social assistance is expected to be distributed by the Palace to residents who shook hands with Jokowi. Residents stormed the tent and overturned a table near the tent. Yusuf did not respond when asked if any victims were injured or unconscious in this afternoon's incident. However, he confirmed that this chaos would be an assessment for the Palace to provide the best service to the public. The Presidential Secretariat differentiates access to events open day for civil servants and citizens. Unlike civil servants, people wishing to enter the State Palace grounds must first register near the State Ministry Secretariat building to be able to enter the queue. Upon entering the palace grounds, officials and residents entered the same line to shake Jokowi's hand. Open day ends around 11:00 WIB.

