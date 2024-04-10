



“There is no knot that cannot be untied, no issue that cannot be discussed, and no force that can divide” the Chinese nation, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, March 8, 2024 (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on people in mainland China and Taiwan to resist outside interference in the nation's affairs and reject separatist movements promoting the island's independence. “Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should firmly oppose separatist activities for Taiwan independence and interference by external forces, resolutely protect the common home of the Chinese nation, and strive together for a future “radiant about peaceful reunification,” Xi said. China as the news agency said. These statements were made during his meeting with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Beijing. “There is no knot that cannot be untied, no issue that cannot be discussed and no force that can tear apart” the Chinese nation, Xi said, adding that people on both sides are all ethnic Chinese. He further noted that despite systemic differences, the fact that the two coasts of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country and one nation remains unchanged. He further recalled the importance of the 1992 Consensus, which encapsulates the one-China principle and calls for the peaceful development of relations between Taiwan and China. Ma, for his part, said that “respect for the 1992 Consensus and opposition to Taiwan independence constitute the common political basis for the peaceful development of relations across the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.” Ma served as Taiwan's president from 2008 to 2016. This visit to mainland China marks his second meeting with the Chinese president after that in March 2023, reflecting his continued diplomatic efforts to foster relations between Taiwan and mainland China. Read more: Taiwan KMT vice chairman begins 10-day visit to US to strengthen ties On March 28, the United States allocated two packages of military supplies, worth a total of $700 million, to support Taiwan. In a press briefing on the matter, China's Defense Ministry said separatist activity in Taiwan diminished the likelihood of achieving peaceful reunification. “Plus the separatist activities of [supporters of] The greater the independence of Taiwan, the fewer possibilities there will be for peaceful reunification,” a Defense Ministry spokesperson said. They added that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) will continue to improve its training and combat readiness, and strive to “defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity with unwavering determination.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/oppose-taiwan-separatism–reject-foreign-interference–xi-ji

