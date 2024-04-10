Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far





Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the Arizona Supreme Court went too far in ruling that the state's 160-year-old near-total ban on abortion could be enforced.

Trump made the comment while speaking to reporters after landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of a campaign fundraiser.

“Yes, they did,” Trump said of the court's judges when asked if they went too far. “This will be resolved and, as you know, it’s all about states’ rights.”

The former president predicted that Arizona's governor and others were “going to bring things back to sanity.”

While claiming the court overstepped its rulings, Trump also reiterated his position that the issue of abortion should be left to the states.

“It’s the will of the people,” he said, adding that he would not sign a national abortion ban as president.

Under the 1864 law, anyone performing this procedure or helping a woman access this care could be charged with a felony and face up to two to five years in prison. The law includes an exception to save the woman's life.

President Joe Biden's campaign said in response to Trump's remarks that the former president “is responsible for the suffering and chaos happening now, including in Arizona, because he proudly overturned Roe.”

“Trump constantly lies about everything but has one track record: banning abortion every chance he gets,” Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

“The guy who wants to be a dictator on day one will use every tool at his disposal to ban abortion across the country, with or without Congress, and running away from reporters to his private jet like a coward doesn't change anything this reality,” Tyler said.

During a stop at Chick-fil-A after his initial comments on the decision, Trump was asked whether doctors should be punished for performing abortions.

“I leave that to the states,” he said. “You know, all we do now is states and states rights and what we wanted to do is bring that back to the states because for 53 years this has been a fight and now the states s “They deal with it and some have handled it very well and others will end up doing very well.”

Trump's remarks come after he said Monday that abortion laws and policies should be controlled by each state. However, he has not taken a position on the possibility of a national ban on abortion, advocated by congressional conservatives, including many of his allies.

My view is that now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine it by vote or legislation, or maybe both, and whatever their decision, it must be the law of the land, Trump said in a press conference more than four years ago. One-minute video posted on his Truth Social account.

His stance sparked backlash from some Republicans, who wanted Trump to promote the possibility of a nationwide ban. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for example, criticized Trump in a statement. Dobbs does not legally require that conclusion, and the pro-life movement has always been focused on the well-being of the unborn child, not geography, he said.

Some Arizona Republicans have distanced themselves from the decision, including Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, who previously called the law a great law.

Trump's comments at the airport Wednesday came after he greeted a small crowd of supporters. Speaking to cameras, Trump blasted President Joe Biden and his leaders, saying he had abandoned Israel and repeating a phrase he had recently uttered.

Any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat or Biden should have their head examined, he said.

Rebecca Shabad

Kyla Guilfoil

Jake Traylor contributed.

