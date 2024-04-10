Politics
Cass made it clear. The government must act
I have long been concerned about the pernicious influence of extreme gender ideology on public policy. I saw this very clearly when Boris Johnson appointed me Minister for Women and Equalities and I inherited a legacy which included proposals to allow people to identify by the gender of their choice , without a medical examination. Politicians desperate to curry favor with the fashionable ideology claimed that trans women were women and that women could have penises.
Meanwhile, we have experienced an absurd situation in which biological men achieve victories in women's sports competitions while prisoners born male demand to be sent to women's prisons.
As Minister, I have been happy to be able to reject plans for gender self-identification, but in recent years gender ideology has nonetheless gained credibility in our public institutions, in the NHS and, what is even more worrying, in our schools.
That's why renowned pediatrician Dr Hilary Cass's report into how the NHS treats children with gender dysphoria is so important. I hope this will ensure once and for all that the well-being of children comes before the whims of a dubious ideology.
Dr Cass clearly laid out the extent of the damage being done to young people by misguided inclusion policies which, in his words, were based on shaky foundations and remarkably weak evidence. Children are taking medications such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones that could irreversibly change their bodies, meaning they may never experience the joy of having children of their own. She is also clear that even treating a girl like a boy or vice versa, called social transition, can have significant effects on a child's psychological functioning and set them on a path to physical changes. irreversible.
To claim that a child can be of a different gender is simply a lie. Turning a blind eye to this belief and leading children down this path is obviously extremely damaging. It undermines trust and denies the truth. And as mothers in my constituency in South West Norfolk have told me, teenagers are exploiting the situation to gain access to what should be girls-only spaces, like school toilets, at a vulnerable age.
Too many people have accepted this lie out of fear of being on the wrong side of history or because they lack the courage to take on extremist tyrants. Others feared for their livelihoods or jobs and were too afraid to speak out. It is therefore essential that the government intervenes.
The Prime Minister rightly says that children's wellbeing and health must come first and he trumpets the guidance the Department for Education has given to schools on trans issues and how NHS England is ending to the systematic use of puberty blockers. But unfortunately, we know that this will not be enough to stop militant ideologues from advancing their agenda.
The guidance published in December is mere guidance. This is why campaigners have recommended that schools not implement it, describing it as legally unworkable, upsetting and frightening, with seemingly no concern for the protection of children.
It is clear that a change to the law is necessary to introduce much-needed protections. That is why, when I won the vote on the Private Member's Bill, I introduced the Health and Equality Laws (Amendment) Bill.
My bill addresses these issues by defining sex in the law as biological sex in order to protect single-sex spaces; ban the prescribing of puberty blockers to under-18s, both on the NHS and privately; and prevent official recognition of the social transition. It's the protection parents expect and our children deserve.
Shamefully, when my bill was due to be debated last month, Labor MPs filibustered previous questions so they could not even be debated. He now needs time and support from the government to progress.
This Parliament almost certainly has no more than six months left before the general election. If the government is serious about responding to Cass's warnings today, it should pass my bill immediately and pass it before the election. What better legacy could today's MPs leave than defending children against an appalling woke ideology that is ruining lives?
The Right Honorable Elizabeth Truss MP is a former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
