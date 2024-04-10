Transport Minister Admits Difficulties Returning to Merak Port





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi admitted that the implementation of the return system (mudik) at Merak Port continues to encounter problems. There are at least two questions to evaluate. “It's true what Pak Jokowi said, there are some problems in Merak,” said Budi Karya when met at the Eid al-Fitr 2024 Halal Bihalal event at the Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub ), on Wednesday March 10, 2024. “Suddenly there was a 65 percent increase [in passengers]. 38 percent of them did not buy tickets, but joined the queue [to enter the ship]”. In response to these problems, Budi Karya said there was an alternative by moving arrivals who did not have tickets to Ciwandan Port. However, Budi said they refused. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport also discovered that there were brokers selling tickets to new arrivals. However, from these cases, Budi Karya claimed to have found ways to alleviate the problem. “First, Ferizy must be forced to buy tickets online,” said Budi Karya. Second, change the way ships operate when there is a long queue. He said loading and unloading of goods is not carried out in Merak or Bakauheni in order to speed up the ship's travel time. Furthermore, Budi Karya said that there were additional ships. “There are two big ships at Panjang Port and Ciwandan Port as well, so people don't need to go to Bakauheni. They can directly board the ship in Panjang. This solves the problem,” said Budi Karya. Previously, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi also said that managing the return flow to Merak Port must be handled specifically. “Especially regarding those who ride motorcycles in Ciwandan. I asked the Minister of Transportation for an explanation and solutions were found,” Jokowi said after inspecting Pasar Senen Station in Central Jakarta on Monday, April 8, 2024. Long queues of vehicles heading to Merak Port reached 1 kilometer before the Merak toll on the H-4 of Eid al-Fitr 2024, Saturday, April 5, 2024. Minister of Human Development and Culture ( Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, in Cilegon, Banten, said that the Ciwandan Port mudik would be noted for evaluation next year. According to Muhadjir, many mudik travelers fainted due to the hot weather and long queues before boarding the ship. “We will take note of this for next year. Maybe we will provide cooling systems so that it is not too hot,” said Muhadjir after monitoring Ciwandan Port, Cilegon, Banten, Sunday, April 7 2024. Muhadjir said the queue of vehicles at Ciwandan Port lasted up to 5 hours due to the increase in vehicle volume by 65 percent compared to last year. RIRI RAHAYU | DANIEL A. FAJRI Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

