Yankees legend Mariano Rivera supports Donald Trump for president





New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera expressed his belief that former President Donald Trump could knock it out of the park if he is elected president in November, and he backed him up on Tuesday.

Rivera appeared on WABC radio's “Sid & Friends” with Sid Rosenberg and said he would vote for his friend in a presumptive race against President Biden.

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Mariano Rivera in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, September 16, 2019. (Andrew Harrer/Blomberg)

“President Trump, he’s my friend,” said Major League Baseball’s all-time saves leader. “I can't deny it. I'll tell everyone. Before he was president, he was my friend. That's why I'm going to vote for him.”

Trump awarded Rivera the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. Trump, a Yankees fan, hailed Rivera as “maybe the greatest pitcher of all time.”

INJURIES TO $140 MILLION RED SOX MAN CONTINUE; READY TO PROBABLY HAVE SEASON-ENDING SURGERY

President Donald Trump prepares to play catch with New York Yankees MLB Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera during an MLB Opening Day event at the White House in Washington, DC, July 23, 2020. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

“Throughout Mariano's incredible career, he remained a humble man with a deep Christian faith. The Lord does not care about wealth or fame. The Lord cares about goodness and love in our hearts,” Trump said at the time.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, and Rivera followed in the footsteps of other great athletes, including Tiger Woods and Jerry West.

Rivera told Rosenberg that receiving the medal was an “incredible moment.”

President Donald Trump plays catch with Mariano Rivera during Opening Day of Major League Baseball at the White House in Washington, DC, July 23, 2020. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Yankees closer spent his entire career in New York. He played 19 seasons, recorded 652 saves and won five World Series championships.

