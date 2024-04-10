Hard numbers: the world news you need to know today





GZERO dives into the most important numbers of the day in geopolitical news. The hard numbers you need to know today include Turkey restricting exports to Israel, Switzerland owing citizens for climate change, France deciding that cows CAN mooing at night, a Michigan judge jailing parents for their sons' fatal school shootings, and the EPA limiting cancer-causing chemicals. Turkey restricts exports to Israel

REUTERS/Umit Bektas 54: Turkey said Tuesday it would restrict exports to Israel until there is a ceasefire and increased aid to Gaza. The move came after Israel refused to allow Turkey to drop air aid into the territory. THE restrictions will end 54 products were exported to Israel, and the Jewish state said it would respond by banning products from Turkey. Switzerland owes its citizens climate change

Anne Mahrer and Rosmarie Wydler-Walti of the Swiss senior women's group Senior Women for Climate Protection, speak to journalists after the court verdict in the climate case Verein KlimaSeniorinnen Schweiz and Others v. Switzerland, at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, on April 9, 2024. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann 87,000: The European Court of Human Rights in France has ruled that the Swiss government has violated the human rights of its citizens by not doing enough to stop climate change. The court ordered the government to pay a group of Swiss women, all aged 64 and over, $87,000 because older women are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness. Although this case adds to a growing list of climate change legal victories, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on policy. France says cows CAN moo at night

A herd of cows standing on top of a green field. photo by Stijn te Strake on Unsplash. 46: In a decisive victory for Mother Nature, France decided once and for all that cows be allowed to moo at night. The law, pass by the French parliament 46-7, says that people who decide to live next to a farm, store, bar or restaurant cannot complain about the noise. It aims to put an end to the numerous complaints brought to court by disgruntled neighbors, mostly new arrivals to the countryside, who were awakened by the sound of cows. Mauritius rooster, pond frogsand other rural noises. Parents sentenced for son's school shooting

Jennifer Crumbley glances at her husband James Crumbley during their sentencing hearing in Cheryl Matthews' Oakland County courtroom, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect ten: Jennifer and James Crumbley were convicted of involuntary manslaughter for failing to stop their teenage son from killing four students in the deadliest shooting in Michigan history. On Tuesday, they were sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. They are the first parents in the United States to be convicted in the death of their child in a mass shooting. Biden limits cancer-causing chemicals

US President Joe Biden REUTERS 200: More … than 200 U.S. chemical plants have been ordered to limit the amount of toxic pollutants they release into the air under new regulations announced Tuesday by the Biden administration. The new EPA rule targets ethylene oxide, used to sterilize medical devices, and chloroprene, used to make rubber in shoes. Both have been classified as probably carcinogenic.

