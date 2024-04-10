Politics
Xi Jinping says outside interference won't stop China, Taiwan unification
The Chinese president, Xi Jinpingsaid Wednesday that the External interference will not prevent Beijing from uniting with Taiwanwhen he met with a former leader of the self-governing island in an unusual cross-strait dialogue.
The former president of Taiwan, Ma Ying-jeouis in China as part of what he called a peace trip aimed at easing tensions with Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to put it under his control.
Xi welcomed a delegation led by Ma to Beijing on Wednesday afternoon, Chinese and Taiwanese media reported, in a rare meeting between current or former leaders in Beijing and Taipei, and the first since a historic summit between the two men in 2015, when Ma was still president.
The Chinese nation has written the indivisible history of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and recorded the fact that our compatriots… are related by blood, Xi said in footage of the meeting released by TVBS News from Taiwan.
No force can separate us… Differences between systems cannot change the objective fact that we belong to one nation and one people, Xi told Ma before a shiny table in an ornate reception hall in the capital.
Outside interference cannot stop the historic cause of our meetingXi said.
Ma is leading a delegation of 20 Taiwanese students and visiting tech companies, universities and historical sites since arriving in China last week.
In his speech to Xi, Ma said young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait represent the future of the Chinese nation.
If war broke out between the two sides, it would pose an unbearable burden for the Chinese nation, he said.
Chinese people on both sides of the Strait absolutely have enough wisdom to peacefully handle disputes and avoid conflicts, Ma said, adding that they They should oppose Taiwan's independence.
Ma served two terms as leader of Taiwan between 2008 and 2016, representing the party Kuomintang (KMT), long more receptive to Beijing.
He has overseen an improvement in cross-strait relations and held symbolic talks nine years ago with Xi in Singapore, the first meeting between Chinese and Taiwanese political leaders since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.
But relations have collapsed since the 2016 election of Ma's successor, Tsai Ing-wen, which rejects Beijing's claims.
Since then, China has increased its diplomatic and military pressure and refused to rule out the use of force to unify with Taiwan.
The election in January of Tsai's vice president, Lai Ching-te, will worsen cross-Strait relations, with Beijing calling him a dangerous separatist.
A spokesperson for Lai's Democratic Progressive Party said that Ma would have a big impact in Taiwan if he spoke for the KMT.
“So far, we have not seen the KMT come forward to support or approve of Ma's visit, so we are very curious about (their) attitude (towards him),” he said. Wu Cheng.
Ma seems to be a fan of China and loves going to China.Wu said.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry took a harsher tone, saying Beijing authorities had used the meeting to engage in rampant propaganda over their demands on Taiwan.
If China truly wants to demonstrate goodwill toward Taiwan, it must immediately stop all acts of coercion.…and, on the basis of reciprocity, resume dialogue with the democratically elected government, he said in a statement.
Lai said he hoped to maintain the status quo with China.
Chinese fighter jets and ships maintain a almost daily presence around the island, while Beijing has increased military pressure against Taipei using what experts consider gray zone actions, tactics that fall far short of direct acts of war.
Taiwan was one of the topics discussed by the US president Joe Biden and Xi in a phone call last week.
The White House said Biden pressed Xi to ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait before Lai's inauguration in May.
Xi told Biden that Taiwan remains an impassable red line for Beijing, according to Chinese state media.
(With information from EFE)
