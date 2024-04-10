Donald Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far





Donald Trump said the Arizona Supreme Court overstepped its bounds by ruling Tuesday that a 160-year-old law criminalizing most abortions could go into effect.

Asked by reporters outside his plane Wednesday in Georgia whether the decision in Arizona went too far, Trump said: Yes, they did, and it will be corrected.

As you know, it's all about states' rights, he continued, saying he believed Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) would bring things back to sanity. He did not explain what he thought was a reasonable restriction.

His remarks echo a murky statement he made days earlier on abortion that left voters wondering whether he would support a federal ban pushed by members of his party. But shortly after speaking to reporters outside his plane, Trump said he would not sign a nationwide ban on abortion if elected.

Arizona's 1864 law almost completely bans abortion at every stage of pregnancy and only provides exceptions to save the lives of pregnant women, overturning a 15-week ban that took effect in 2022. Providers Abortionists who break the law could face up to two prison sentences. five years in prison.

The law does not take effect immediately because the Arizona court suspended it for 14 days to allow a lower court to hear additional arguments.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes vowed Tuesday that she would not enforce such an unconscionable and draconian law during her term in office, even if the law were to be signed into law.

Today's decision to reimpose a law from a time when Arizona was not a state, the Civil War raged and women couldn't even vote, will go down in history as a stain on our state, Mayes said in a statement. This is far from the end of the debate over reproductive freedom, and I look forward to Arizonans having their say on the issue.

A coalition of reproductive rights groups is leading an effort to ask Arizonans to vote on adding an amendment protecting abortion to the state constitution. They said last week that they had collected enough signatures to put the amendment on next November's ballot.

Trump's remarks come two days after he issued a vague statement on abortion rights, apparently in response to pressure on him to clarify his position on the issue before officially becoming the Republican Party's nominee for president. presidency. In a video he posted to the social media site Truth Social, Trump took credit for overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022 and said he believes abortion rights should remain a matter for states.

My point is that we now have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint. States will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide, it will be the law of the land in this case, the law of the state, he said in the video .

Although he clarified Wednesday that he would not sign a national ban on abortion, he has yet to comment on attempts to limit access to the drug mifepristone, the most common method of terminating pregnancy.

Following Trump's statements on Wednesday, President Joe Biden's campaign stressed that Trump could not be trusted on abortion and questioned the veracity of his promise not to sign a national ban on abortion. abortion.

Trump constantly lies about everything, but he has a track record: banning abortion every chance he gets, said communications director Michael Tyler. The man who wants to be dictator on day one will use every tool at his disposal to ban abortion nationwide, with or without Congress, and running away from reporters to his private jet like a coward doesn't change that. reality.

