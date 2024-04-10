



[There is] [n]o problem that we cannot talk about. And no force can separate us, Xi Jinping said.

Screenshot of Youtubemeeting of Ma Ying-jeou and Xi Jinping. By Diego Ramos / Original to ScheerPost In a historic meeting marking the first reception in mainland China of a former or sitting Taiwanese president, President Xi Jinping and former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou initiated a dialogue of peace and unity in Beijing on April 10. Amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, mentions of war are commonplace, but according to Ma, "if there were a war, it would be unbearable for the Chinese nation and for both sides of the conflict." [Taiwan] Detroit have the wisdom to manage their differences peacefully. This echoes Xi's assertion that the two governments can converse and resolve issues: the compatriots on both sides are both Chinese. There is no grudge that cannot be resolved. No problem that can't be solved. And no force can separate us. Xi, referring to reunification, also referred to foreign interference which he said could not stand in the way of family reunification. The meeting takes place a month before the inauguration of William Lai Ching-te, current vice president and president-elect of Taiwan. Although part of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that Beijing does not see the importance of the party's electoral victory. Zhu Songling, a specialist in Taiwan affairs at Beijing Union University, told SCMP that the talks took place at a favorable time, citing President-elect Lais who is nearing his inauguration. Songling also said that the reception of the Mas in Beijing demonstrated the Chinese government's willingness and determination to peacefully resolve cross-Strait issues. Since Ma is not in office, many of his ideas may not be implemented in practice, but in general it [meeting] is still of great importance, Zhu saidmentioning Mas's continued influence within the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) party. Towards the end of Mas's peace trip, another KMT leader, former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin, also plans to visit Mainland China, with the possibility of also meeting Xi. Hau is expected to visit Zhengzhou and take part in the annual cultural spectacle that honors the Yellow Emperor. The tribute pays homage to Chinese ancestry and heritage and to Hau said his visit highlights[s] that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share the same roots, origin and historical and cultural background, which should transcend political differences. It would not be reasonable for cross-strait relations to result in a military crisis or a dangerous war caused by political manipulation, Hau added. mentioned.

