Sowan's first character in Jokowi, Prabowo chats for up to 1 hour





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi revealed that there was a special meeting between Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the time of Eid al-Fitr 1445H or Eid 2024. . He said that after performing the Eid prayer, the two figures spoke to each other for an hour. Despite this, Budi admitted that he didn't know what the two of them were talking about. “This morning, when I came in [Istana] Mr. Prabowo was there with Mr. Didiet and Major Teddy. Maybe at first, after Id's prayers, I didn't have time to ask anything [ke Prabowo]”, he told reporters at the Presidential Palace Complex, Wednesday (10/4/2024). Budi predicts that Prabowo was the first character to appear opposite Jokowi. Furthermore, he continued that presidential candidate number 02 did not leave him any particular message. But I just hope that Indonesia will continue to be peaceful in the future. “Nothing [pesan khusus]. Anyway, everything is peaceful, Indonesia is united and peaceful. Later, Mr. Prabowo, later, yes [akan open house] but limited,” Budi concluded. For information, there are interesting moments on the agenda for the title of house or open day which was carried out by the Presidential Palace in Jakarta to welcome the Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah. In addition to being an agenda open day first during the second term of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) leadership. There is a separate mechanism to accommodate each guest wishing to greet the Head of State and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. The rising moment in question was the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet (KIM) ministers who were not granted any privileges when participating in the open day. How could it be otherwise, every minister's car is forbidden to enter directly into the Palace like on normal days, so all the President's aides can only accompany the ministers to the front door of the State Palace. As a result, each minister had to walk to enter the State Palace and queue with the public, as there was no special queue. It turns out that the presidential palace canceled the session to separate officials from the public and immediately merged everyone into a single queue which was opened at 09:18 WIB. However, as they had to queue like the others, the ministers appeared to be having fun chatting with each other and taking selfies together. According to tracking Bisnis.comseveral ministers present included Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani. Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA Channel

