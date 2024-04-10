Trkiye imposes trade restrictions with Israel





Erdogan during a state visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey (2022). Photo: Government of Israel Media Office / Wikimedia Commons

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday (April 9) welcomed Trkiyes' decision to impose trade restrictions on Israel pending a ceasefire in Gaza and a sufficient and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the region, considering it as a step in the right direction. On Tuesday, April 9, the Trkiyes Ministry of Commerce announced the suspension of the export of 54 items, including machinery, mainly related to the construction industry, to Israel, until it ends the the war in Gaza and allows the delivery of adequate humanitarian aid to the territory. The ministry cited resolutions passed by the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and the interim injunction issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the statement announcing its restrictions. Israel continues to flagrantly violate international law and ignores the international community's numerous calls for a ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance, the ministry said in a statement. As the state and people of the Republic of Turkey, we will continue to support and uphold Palestine and its people, as we have done so far. Mohammad Alamour, Palestinian Minister of Economy, said the Turkish decision is a step in the right direction to implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice regarding a ceasefire. immediate fire and provide aid and relief to our people in Gaza. The UN Security Council and General Assembly adopted separate resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and increased access to humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the besieged territory. The ICJ issued an interim order in January requiring Israel to end acts of genocide and provide access to adequate humanitarian assistance while hearing a petition filed by South Africa that accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. Speaking about how Israel refused the Turks' request to join the airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza and its restrictions on the land route for aid, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference On Monday, his country designed a set of measures against Israel that would be implemented in stages until there was a ceasefire in Gaza. Trkiye has been one of the main providers of aid to Gaza since the war began in October. Israel threatens to take action against Trkiye In response to Trkiye's decision, Israel Katz, the Israeli foreign minister, threatened to take action against Trkiye in a statement on x. He said Israel would pressure the United States and other countries to stop the flow of international investments into the country. He also threatened to impose a ban on imports of other goods from the country. According to Turkish media, Trkiye exported goods and services worth $5.43 billion to Israel in 2023. Trade between the two countries has already been reduced. affected by the Israeli war in Gaza. Trkiye was one of the first countries in the region to recognize Israel in 1948. However, relations between the two countries have seen several ups and downs since Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power in the early 2000s. As of 2018 , following Israel's killing of hundreds of Palestinians during the Great March of Return protests, Trkiye withdrew its ambassador from Israel. Relations normalized four years later, in 2022, when the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations. However, in November last year, Trkiye again withdrew its ambassador from Israel in opposition to the war in Gaza which, as of April 10, has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 76 000 more. Erdogan has called Israel a terrorist state and supported South Africa's accusations at the ICJ that it committed genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

