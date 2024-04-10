Donald Trump's hopes of black support undermined by new poll





A new poll suggests that Donald Trump will not get significant support from black voters in November's presidential election.

Trump is expected to face President Joe Biden later this year in a rematch of the 2020 election, with each candidate winning enough delegates to secure their party's presidential nomination. Prior to this vote, some reports and polls suggested that there had been a racial realignment, with black voters, who traditionally support the Democratic Party, choosing instead to vote for the Republicans.

But new research from the Pew Research Center suggests otherwise. A survey shows that 83 percent of black voters favor the Democratic Party, a drop of 3 percent from 1994, when 86 percent favored the Democratic Party.

In contrast, 12 percent support the Republican Party. This represents a drop of 1 percent from 1994, when 13 percent supported the party.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A new poll suggests that the majority of black voters support the Democratic Party.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

The Pew Research Center surveyed 10,124 people in its annual survey and there was a margin of error of plus or minus 1.3 percentage points.

However, the study did not ask voters about candidates, only about parties, and polls still suggest he would perform slightly better than in his previous election. He won 8% of the black vote in 2020.

Previous Newsweek analysis shows that if Trump wins more than 13% of the vote, he will receive the highest share of black votes since Richard Nixon in 1960.

In 2020, Biden also won 88% of the Black population, but in January, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed 58.6% of Black Georgians said they would support Biden, while 20.4% said that they would support Trump. Ten percent of Black Georgians said they did not plan to vote in 2024.

Speaking to Newsweek in January, Mary Frances Berry, a historian at Pennsylvania State University, cited economic reasons why Trump received a larger share of the vote.

“Black men particularly cite the prices of basic necessities, food for example, despite the fall in inflation,” she said. “Some small business owners say that under Trump it was easier for them to get federal loans, for example. They also cite the backlash against police accountability measures, as the debate over George's killing Floyd walked away.”

She continued: “Middle-aged and older black women seem to have a better posture than Trump, the lesser of two evils. But no one I know is excited about Biden's re-election. They like Kamala Harris, but Many people will likely stay home unless an unexpected positive change in the economic outlook or in civil rights occurs.

