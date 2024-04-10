Jokowi shares Eid joy with palace visitors





Jakarta. Hundreds of people lined up at the State Palace on Wednesday to meet and greet President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and First Lady Iriana in person on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, when the palace was open to the public . This is the first open Eid celebration at the palace since the Covid-19 pandemic hit three years ago. However, given the limited time available between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., many were unable to enter the palace. “We understand the great enthusiasm of the public to meet the president and first lady at the palace and fully appreciate and respect their arrival,” said the head of the presidential protocol office, Yusuf Permana, in a statement. “As we informed earlier, the time is very limited as we also have to prepare for the zuhur prayer,” he said, referring to the obligatory midday prayer for Muslims. “We apologize for not being able to accommodate all guests.” People queue to meet President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana in person on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, where the State Palace is open to the public, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Photo Antara/ Muhammad Adimaja) Cabinet members were allowed to come early, but their motorcades were restricted to the palace gate and ministers had to walk through the front courtyard to meet the president. Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who is also Defense Minister, was the first guest to be received by Jokowi. Prabowo was accompanied by his only son Didit Hadiprasetyo. “When I arrived in the morning, Mr. Prabowo was already inside the palace,” Budi said. Keywords :

