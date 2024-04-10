PM Modi fights for peaceful relations with Pakistan and China: 'We must urgently address…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for constructive bilateral engagement to restore peace and tranquility on the Indo-China border. These remarks were made in a recent interview just days before the Lok Sabha elections. Modi also highlighted several policies and initiatives launched by his government over the last decade.

The relationship with China is important and significant for India. I am convinced that we must urgently address the protracted situation at our borders so that the anomalies in our bilateral interactions can be behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important not only for our two countries but for the entire region and the world,” he told Newswrap.

The Prime Minister expressed hope for positive and constructive bilateral engagement at diplomatic and military levels to ensure peaceful relations with the other country.

While the Quad group is often seen as a bloc against growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region, Modi has insisted it is not directed against any country.

We are present in different combinations in different groups. Quad is not directed against any country. Like many other international groupings, like the SCO, BRICS and others, Quad is also a group of like-minded countries working on a common positive agenda,” he said.

Modi, however, refused to comment on the imprisonment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling it an internal matter of the country.

I congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan on assuming office. India has always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in our region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence,” he told the publication.

Published: April 10, 2024, 9:37 PM IST

