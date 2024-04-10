A battle for democracy: Ukrainian bishop urges UK and US to continue fight against Russia

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

TThe bishop for Ukraine in London has urged the UK and US to honor their commitments and not forget that Ukraine is fighting Russia to save the rule of law and democracy.

In a major intervention, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski said Ukraine was not asking for soldiers on the ground but for funding to continue fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Two years ago, Russia launched a devastating, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, seizing nearly a quarter of the country and displacing more than 10 million people. There are now at least six million Ukrainian refugees in Europe, including around 250,000 in the UK.

This is not just a battle for Ukraine, the Catholic bishop said. The independent. This is the battle for the rule of law, democracy and freedoms from which we have all benefited. That we risk losing.

The challenge for us going forward is to ensure that the United States, here and in the West, continues to encourage politicians to honor their commitments.

Ukraine did not ask for foreign troops to be deployed on the ground, it is asking for the instruments that will allow it to win this battle. But I am optimistic. I look at the brave men and women who are fighting and I have to be optimistic for them.

Archbishop Nowakowski in the destroyed region of kyiv in Ukraine ( Mgr Nowakowski )

His call came after David Cameron spent the final day of his trip to the United States calling for an increase in financial support from the United States. The foreign minister met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and called for the release of a $60 million military aid package that is currently blocked in Congress.

In a thinly veiled rebuke of Donald Trump's reported idea that Ukraine cede swathes of land to Russia to enable peace, the foreign minister warned of the danger of appeasing Putin.

Speaking from his parish in central London, Bishop Nowakowski, who has helped thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the capital, said the battle for Ukraine is a fight for the UK and the West, who have an obligation to help.

The 65-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian, who spent decades living and working in Ukraine, spearheaded efforts to welcome thousands of Ukrainian refugees to London and was tapped during the crisis by personalities like King Charles.

I can't imagine anyone who doesn't have someone who's been lost Mgr Nowakowski

He warned that Ukrainians were exhausted by the brutal two-year war which, if the country lost, would cease to exist.

He said every family in Ukraine had been affected in some way and that he had lost 30 friends and colleagues, many of whom were killed in combat while defending their country.

There cannot be anyone of Ukrainian origin or with any connection to Ukraine who does not know someone who was killed or hit, he said. The independent.

I can't imagine anyone who hasn't had someone who has been lost.

Ukraine, which made surprising progress in the first year and a half of the war, has struggled in recent months to maintain the 1,200 km front line, plagued by dangerously low ammunition stocks, often due to crippling delays in the delivery of promised aid.

President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in February that every day, Russian forces fired an average of seven times more ammunition at Ukrainian forces than they could return. According to some reports, Ukraine had to ration its forces so that they fired only 2,000 artillery shells per day.

Crowds gather at Holy Family Cathedral in central London for Easter ( Courtesy of Holy Family Cathedral )

Russia, meanwhile, currently has nearly half a million troops fighting in Ukraine and has increased domestic production, shifting to a war economy, a Ukrainian diplomat said. The independent.

The bishop said families were at the breaking point after so much suffering. Many of them are divided because, under martial law, fighters are not allowed to leave the country in case they need to be recalled. This left mainly women to travel abroad to support their families financially.

The millions of women who left Ukraine, some with their children, others without, feel the wounds of war, the bishop added.

Those who remain in Ukraine are exhausted, he said: How can you not be tired or exhausted when every night you are woken up by bombs and sirens?

Many of those who have fled Ukraine seek solace in the Holy Family Cathedral, the first stop for many desperate Ukrainian refugees upon arrival. There, they can be put directly in touch with British government officials for help with their paperwork, as well as have access to English lessons, Ukrainian lessons and arts and crafts sessions. therapeutic crafts.

Boris Johnson sought advice from bishop as full-scale invasion began ( Courtesy of Holy Family Cathedral )

In London, their weekly congregation now numbers 3,000 people and they have opened three new parishes in London, as well as 20 additional parishes across England to accommodate the growing numbers. At Easter, they received so many visitors that crowds poured into the streets.

Some of the most powerful people in the United Kingdom came to Bishop Nowakowski for help. He said then-Prince Charles visited just six days after the full-scale invasion began, bringing in the aid organizations he was patron of to show support for the most vulnerable.

After the coronation, one of King Charles's first visits as monarch was to return to the church to once again offer assistance alongside his godson, the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, who helped renovate the reception center.

King Charles told me: “I am happy to hear that my godson has done something wonderful,” the bishop added.

Also at the start of the war, Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, sought his advice and visited his parish.

Boris Johnson rolled up his sleeves and said: “You have 15 minutes to tell me what you think I don’t know and should know,” he said.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenka visits the Holy Family Cathedral in London ( Courtesy of Holy Family Cathedral )

Later, Michael Gove, charged with managing the UK's response to the crisis, invited him to weekly meetings. The Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, also visited him.

The bishop thanked the UK for all its work supporting Ukrainian refugees, imposing sanctions and helping Ukraine, adding that it was essential that Ukraine's history remained alive.

On a relatively recent trip to Ukraine, where he visited liberated Irpin, a town in the kyiv region that experienced a terrifying occupation by Russian soldiers several weeks earlier during the war, the bishop celebrated the mass.

It was a beautiful fall day but close to the buildings that were bombed, he said.

This woman came up to me and asked me what King Charles was like. She said to me: “When you go back to England, tell people to remember us, even if the story gets a little old.”

He said it was his message from the UK. It all started with the hope of a better future so that people could start rebuilding their lives. Then he declared that solidarity was continuous.

We have not forgotten, and we must not and cannot forget, what Ukraine brings to our global society, he concluded.